She will take leave from her role as Wellbeing, Economy, Net Zero and Energy Secretary in the Scottish Government in July and said she hopes to return to her post in March next year.

Ms McAllan said she was around four months pregnant and is expecting the baby’s arrival in July.

Mairi McAllan MSP has announced she is pregnant with her first child (Image: PA)

She said: “My husband Iain and I are delighted that we are expecting our first child in the summer, and very much look forward to welcoming this new addition to our family.

“In the meantime, I am laser focussed on delivering on my portfolio priorities including growing Scotland’s wellbeing economy, tackling the climate and nature emergencies and seizing the era-defining economic opportunities that lie ahead of us in our energy transition.

“I will spend the coming months setting the groundwork for all I believe needs to be done pursuant to this. That way, work can continue in my absence and I can seamlessly pick back up on my return.

“I hope my example will send a strong signal to all women and girls – and to Scotland more generally – that starting a family should never be a barrier to holding senior positions within any organisation and that, as a nation, we are stronger when our politics and government reflect our society.”

She married her childhood sweetheart Iain Renwick at the Biggar Kirk, South Lanarkshire last August.

Mairi McAllan with husband Iain Renwick outside Biggar Kirk in South Lanarkshire, following their marriage (Image: Family)

Ms McAllan will become the second cabinet secretary to take maternity leave after former finance secretary Kate Forbes.

In August 2022, Ms Forbes became the first cabinet secretary to take maternity leave following the birth of her daughter, Naomi.

Ms McAllan said First Minister Humza Yousaf has been “excellent” about her pregnancy.

She became the economy secretary earlier this month after Neil Gray was appointed health secretary following the resignation of Michael Matheson.

Previously, she had been the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition after she was appointed to the job in Mr Yousaf’s first cabinet.

The First Minister said: “I want to offer my very best wishes and congratulations to Màiri, Iain, and their family on this fantastic news, I am incredibly happy for them all.

“I am pleased Màiri has agreed to remain Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy while on leave, and take up her duties again upon her return after spending some treasured time with the exciting new addition to her family.”