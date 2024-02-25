The burned remains of a body found in a North Lanarkshire park have been identified as a man.

Police have said that the remains, found on a football pitch in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell, belonged to a male.

Officers have launched a probe into the man's death, which is currently being treated as "unexplained". 

The Herald: Police at the scene near Margaret Dive Police at the scene near Margaret Dive (Image: NQ/Gordon Terris)

Police officers were called shortly after 9am on Saturday following the discovery in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell.

A number of officers were at the scene, including forensic investigators. 

Locals said they saw items being removed from the park, including what appeared to be two large bottles.  

The Herald: Forensic officers near the scene in Margaret Drive Forensic officers near the scene in Margaret Drive (Image: NQ/Gordon Terris)

A spokesperson for the force said yesterday: “Around 9am on Saturday, February 24, 2024 a body was discovered in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell.

“Officers are at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”