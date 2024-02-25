READ MORE: 'Burned human remains' found near football pitch sparks major police probe

Officers have launched a probe into the man's death, which is currently being treated as "unexplained".

Police at the scene near Margaret Dive (Image: NQ/Gordon Terris)

Police officers were called shortly after 9am on Saturday following the discovery in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell.

A number of officers were at the scene, including forensic investigators.

Locals said they saw items being removed from the park, including what appeared to be two large bottles.

Forensic officers near the scene in Margaret Drive (Image: NQ/Gordon Terris)

A spokesperson for the force said yesterday: “Around 9am on Saturday, February 24, 2024 a body was discovered in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell.

“Officers are at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”