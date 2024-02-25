Ms Gilruth insisted the delivery of education locally was a responsibility for councils and not central government and that the situation in the north east city may not reflect the national picture.

The EIS poll of nearly 800 members in Aberdeen found almost half (42%) reported violent pupil behaviour in school every day, and more than a third (37%) said they had been physically assaulted by a pupil.

READ MORE: EIS warns teachers 'suffering broken bones amid rising pupil violence'

More than half felt their school did not have clear strategies in place to prevent violence. It also found 60% of teachers in the city were considering leaving the profession.

After the report was published, David Besley, assistant secretary of the EIS, said some teachers have ending up in hospital with broken bones and some have suffered from post-traumatic stress due to to violent incidents.

In November, a national report from the EIS warned pupil violence had increased over the last four years and 82.7% of schools were reporting violent or aggressive incidents each week.

READ MORE: HERALD VIEW: Violence in Scottish schools: we need reform now

Appearing on the BBC Scotland's Sunday Show this morning, Ms Gilruth said behaviour in schools had "really changed fundamentally since the pandemic" but also suggested the EIS report in Aberdeen may not reflect the situation across the country.

"You're referring to a local EIS survey in Aberdeen city and of course Scotland has 32 different council areas. So I don't think it would be wise for me to predicate Scotland's national approach on one local survey," she told presenter Martin Geissler.

She said the most recent report that the Scottish Government published in 2023 about behaviour in schools found most pupils behaved well though there was some "low level disruptive behaviour" and that some "forms of serious disruptive behaviours have increased since 2016".

Ms Gilruth said "more accurate and robust" reporting of incidents was needed in schools.

Referring to the EIS report on Aberdeen schools, she added: "This is a snapshot from one local authority area, we cannot predicate national policy on local authority data from one area...We have to look at the national picture."

Asked if she believed the figures in the EIS Aberdeen report, she told BBC Scotland: "Well, I haven't looked at the specifics of the EIS report from Aberdeen."

Pressed why she had not read a report which "speaks of a total crisis in the department she oversees" she replied: "I don't oversee education locally."

And pressed again, why she had not read the study which found that a third of teachers had been attacked in their classrooms and 60% were considering their future in the job, she said: "I have engaged with the national action plan...the appropriate response is a matter for Aberdeen city council which is why I have engaged directly with them to ensure they have the support they need from government on this."

Responding to Ms Gilruth's interview Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Liam Kerr MSP said: “The education secretary’s complacency and buck-passing on the epidemic of violence in Scotland’s classrooms was shocking and yet predictable.

“It’s disgraceful that she hasn’t even read the EIS report which revealed that one third of teachers in Aberdeen have been attacked, while also trying to pass it off as a ‘snapshot’ that wasn’t reflected across the country.

“Jenny Gilruth sought to wash her hands of the problem by saying it was up to local authorities to decide how to deal with violent pupils.

“Not only are her SNP Government undermining councils’ ability to do this – with brutal funding cuts that are forcing them to axe teachers – it’s an abdication of responsibility. As education secretary she should be setting out a zero-tolerance approach to classroom violence and providing guidance on exclusion policy for the worst offenders.

“Since finally being forced to confront the issue of violence in schools last summer, the education secretary has held three summits but produced no reports or recommendations, rejected offers of cross-party support to tackle the crisis and most shamefully of all sought to blame teachers.

“Jenny Gilruth’s inertia and hand wringing must stop. Our terrified teachers need action now from the SNP Government.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “Teachers and pupils need an Education Secretary who has got their back and will do everything ahead of time can to push back the tide of violence in our schools.

"Far from being reassured, Jenny Gilruth’s interview was dismissive, defensive and deflective. They won’t feel any safer when they go into school on Monday morning.

"To not have even bothered to read the report from Aberdeen schools was disrespectful. It is the responsibility of Jenny Gilruth to lead our education system, she has failed in that responsibility.”

Scottish Labour has pledged to take a zero-tolerance approach to violence in schools if the party wins power at the next Holyrood election.

Earlier this month, Pam Duncan-Glancy, Labour's education spokeswoman blamed "inaction" by the Scottish Government for a rising number of incidents involving pupils and staff and said her party would take a zero-tolerance approach to violence in schools if they win power at the next Holyrood election in 2026.



