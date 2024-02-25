A ship built in Scotland is to be lowered into the water for the first time.
A complex exercise involving a 137-metre submersible barge is expected to be carried out to ease the 6,000-tonne HMS Cardiff, currently under construction by BAE Systems in Glasgow, into water.
The frigate is part of a £4.2bn contract to build five Royal Navy warships on the Clyde at the company's Govan and Scotstoun shipyards.
HMS Glasgow was earlier lowered into the water after a series of manoeuvres to move the vessel from BAE Systems' Govan shipyard onto a barge before being towed down the Clyde to a deep-water location in the west of Scotland.
Once in position, the float-off involved the base of the barge being submerged over a number of hours until HMS Glasgow fully entered the water.
The defence giant revealed its plans for HMS Cardiff in accounts that showed a 9% increase in sales to £25.3bn, and operating profit up 8% to £2.6bn, to December 31. The company also took on 800 new workers in Scotland last year.
Read the full story here
Jobs lost as Scottish haulage firm ceases trading
All 65 jobs have been lost at an Angus-based haulage firm following the failure to find a buyer for the business.
Begbies Traynor were appointed administrators to AAD Transport in February after the family-owned business ran into difficulties in the wake of the Covid pandemic, followed by a surge in fuel and other operating costs. Administrators had spent the last several weeks looking for a buyer, but following negotiations with "a number of closing date bidders" they were unable to secure a deal due to "some challenges within the existing business cost model".
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here
Townhouse in Scottish city to be transformed into hotel
An Edinburgh property investment group has acquired a grade B listed townhouse in Leith for a hotel development and completed its conversion of an empty office block in the city centre into a boutique hotel, backed by a £530,000 funding facility.
Archibald Marckay Group has used the facility provided by alternative lender Reward Finance Group to drive the growth of its hospitality division, purchase the four-storey townhouse at 3 John’s Place in Leith, and complete its newly opened Eleven Stafford Street hotel. The property was purchased for £975,000, from a pension fund.
Read Ian McConnell's story here
Former Rangers chiefs invest £7.5m in FlixBus venture
Scottish bus firm McGill’s has stepped up its investment in FlixBus, the inter-city coach operator it moved into partnership with in 2022.
McGill’s, owned by former Rangers directors James and Sandy Easdale, is to invest £7.5 million to bring more state-of-the-art long-distance coaches into its fleet. It follows a significant expansion of the partnership between the two companies in 2023, which saw an increase in routes and the expansion of cross-border services.
Read Scott Wright's story here
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here