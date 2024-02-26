The SNP has reached out to both parties to hold talks on the matter, the party said.

Last week, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle publicly apologised to the SNP, and offered the party an opportunity to hold a fresh vote, following chaotic scenes which saw MPs blocked from voting on the SNP’s motion for an immediate ceasefire due to an unprecedented change in the rules of Parliament following a meeting between the Speaker and Sir Keir.

READ MORE: SNP to propose fresh Gaza ceasefire motion after Commons chaos

The SNP is, among other actions, proposing the UK Parliament mandates the UK government to use its position on the UN Security Council to vote for an immediate ceasefire, and follow the advice of independent UN experts to halt all transfers of military equipment and technology, including components, to Israel, and to suspend the issuing of new licences.

People arrive to collect the bodies of deceased friends and relatives, on February 4, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Mr Flynn said: “After the shameful scenes at Westminster last week, it’s vital the UK Parliament urgently focuses on what really matters, doing everything we can to help secure an immediate ceasefire and lasting peace in Gaza and Israel.

“The SNP wants to move the debate forward with a fresh motion that focuses on the specific, practical, concrete steps the UK government must now take to help make an immediate ceasefire happen.

READ MORE: Ceasefire vote chaos fanned the flames of the Far Right

“As a key ally and defence trading partner of Israel, and a member of the UN Security Council, the UK has an important role to play but the UK government, which still opposes even calling for an immediate ceasefire, is not doing anywhere near enough to secure one.”

The party claim their actions “forced” Sir Keir to U-turn on his opposition to calling for an immediate ceasefire and said MPs must “work together” to get Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to do the same.

People inspect the devastation following Israeli air strikes on February 12, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. Strikes intensified overnight as Israel reiterated intent to press on with a ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah where some 1.4 million internally displaced Palestinians are sheltering, whilst a growing number of countries express alarm over the operation. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images).

Mr Flynn added: “We are keen to build as much consensus as possible, while recognising the need to substantially shift the dial on the positions of Sunak and Starmer, who have been too timid in their approach to securing an immediate ceasefire – and not forgetting the success the SNP has had in changing the terms of the debate by doggedly sticking by our principles and values.

READ MORE: SNP and Labour Gaza vote illustrates great divide in Scots politics

“The devastation in Gaza gets worse every day, with more innocent children, women and men killed, more homes bombed, and more civilians facing starvation.

“The time for warm words is over, the UK must use every lever at its disposal to help end this conflict and secure lasting peace.”

Israel launched its operations in Gaza following an attack by Hamas on southern Israel on 7 October, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 others taken hostage.

READ MORE: 'Ten thousand children have died in Gaza, the killing must stop'

The Israeli military campaign has killed 29,000 people in the Palestinian territory, according to the Hamas-run health ministry which has said 70% of the deaths have been women and children.

Labour has been approached for comment.