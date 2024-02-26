A new Channel 5 series will follow NHS staff as they “mend hearts” at a special hospital unit in Scotland.
The four-part series, titled The Heart Hospital, will step inside the NHS Golden Jubilee University National Hospital in Clydebank, near Glasgow, which homes a “world class” centre for heart services.
It will follow multiple patients’ journeys in each episode, from routine surgeries through to life-or-death heart transplants.
The channel said the new series will “meet the specialist staff as they mend hearts – physically and metaphorically – providing a lifeline to patients and their loved ones in the toughest of times”.
The commissioning editor for unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount+, Kit Morey, said: “The Heart Hospital is a series about love.
“Our hearts embody every range of emotion – joy, hope, excitement and at times, when they break, fear and vulnerability.
“But most of all, this incredible organ represents love and inside the NHS Golden Jubilee we capture that emotion in bucketloads.
“I am so looking forward to bringing this impactful new series to Channel 5’s viewers.”
The show, which has been commissioned by Morey, will be produced by BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions and distributed by TVF International.
Adeline Ramage Rooney, executive producer and creative director for BBC Studios factual entertainment, said they are “thrilled” to have “gained such extraordinary access to the world-class heart unit of the NHS Golden Jubilee and to be making this life-affirming new series for Channel 5”.
“We’ll be there in the operating room as medical staff try to make miracles happen and loved ones wait anxiously for news,” she added.
Sandie Scott, director of strategic communications for NHS Golden Jubilee, said: “We are delighted to be involved in making The Heart Hospital.
“It is very important to us that our patients and the public see the extraordinary quality care, compassion and dedication provided by Team Jubilee.
“As an NHS organisation, our team makes a difference every day to the lives of patients and families across Scotland and we thank everyone involved for allowing these important stories to be told.”
The Golden Jubilee University National Hospital is “home to world class centres for heart and lung services, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and diagnostic imaging”, according to its website.
The series will be directed by Mark O’Brien and Cailean Watt with Jo Roe acting as executive producer and Abi Judge as series producer.
Rooney will also act as an executive producer and creative director for BBC Studios.
