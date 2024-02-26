Police searching for a missing woman have found a body.

Nicole Mitchell, 26, was reported missing from the Moray area. 

Officers searching for her discovered a body within Teindland Woods, south of Altonside, around 1.15am on Monday.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing woman Nicole Mitchell are aware, police said.

There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, police added.