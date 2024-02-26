The project will see the bridge, which crosses the railway near Thornliebank station, demolished and reconstructed over a 14-month period, beginning on April 2.

During that time - up until June 2025 – pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained but vehicles will be diverted via Thornliebank Road, Rouken Glen Road, Fenwick Road, and Merrilee Road.

Routes for First Bus services 57 and 57A will operate a diversion for the duration of the road closure and stops within the closed area will not be served during this time.

It’s all part of a wider £140m investment in the East Kilbride Enhancement Project, which will see the line electrified in an effort to remove diesel trains from the route and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Currently, there’s not enough space underneath the structure, between the road bridge and the railway, to install the required overhead line equipment, which will allow electric trains to run on the line.

Network Rail will create the appropriate clearance during the work, while installing the overhead line equipment and creating a new road surface as part of the bridge reconstruction.

Simon Humble, project manager, Network Rail, said: “During the work we’re urging everyone to leave a bit more time for their journeys.

“The work we’re completing at Thornliebank will not only allow us to create the space to install the overhead line equipment that is essential to electrifying the railway but will benefit drivers through a new and improved road surface.

“This investment in electrifying the East Kilbride to Glasgow railway corridor will mean we can run electric trains on the line. In turn, that will help us improve our environmental impact as part of the Scottish Government’s strategy to decarbonise Scotland’s Railway.

“We understand that closing a road bridge temporarily is never ideal, however, this project simply can’t be completed without the closure due to the nature of the work.

“In the meantime, we’re inviting members of the public to meet our team next month and find out more about the work, as well as the overall enhancements we’re making to the railway through Thornliebank.”

Linda Shields, operations director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We have worked closely with Network Rail to understand the impact on our services and to minimise any negatives for our customers.

“Our services will follow a significant diversion during this phase of work to electrify the railway corridor between East Kilbride and Glasgow. We would advise all customers to leave extra time for their journeys during this period and please refer to our website for the latest diversion details.”

Full details of all diversions for affected routes can be found on firstbus.co.uk/greater-glasgow