7700 is a squawk code that is reserved for emergency situations and immediately alerts Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other units that the aircraft squawking 7700 is in distress.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 shows the flight turning south over the North Sea while south of Shetland before heading for Glasgow on Sunday morning.

Emirates confirmed the flight was diverted due to a medical emergency onboard.

After diverting to Glasgow Airport, the flight then continued on to Toronto around two-and-a-half hours later.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “The Emirates’ Dubai Toronto service requested a divert to Glasgow due to a medical emergency on board.

“Aircraft touched down approximately 8.30am and was met by the emergency services as is standard procedure.”

An Emirates spokesperson said: “Emirates flight EK241 from Dubai to Toronto on 25 February was diverted to Glasgow due to a passenger medical emergency.

"Upon arrival in Glasgow the passenger was met by local medical staff and offloaded to receive the necessary treatment."