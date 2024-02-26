Turkey has made large investments in the medical tourism sector in the past few years. Above all, it has made the process of obtaining a visa easier for foreign medical tourists who come to the nation for medical or cosmetic procedures.Second, it guarantees that each and every medical tourist that visits the nation returns home completely happy.Both public and private healthcare facilities must adhere to strict regulations and meet all EU requirements for patient care. They employ some of the most highly regarded medical professionals worldwide and have excellent equipment. Strict guidelines and protocols must be followed by all clinics and their medical personnel in order to guarantee the highest level of patient happiness and wellbeing.As a result, those considering hair transplantation in Turkey can feel secure knowing that skilled professionals will handle their care.How do hair transplant clinics operate in Turkey?Modern hair transplant techniques are easy, safe, and minimally intrusive. With their quick healing period and lack of discomfort, you can resume your regular activities within a few days.

But the hair transplant surgeon's skill is the only factor that determines how well the treatments turn out.



Advanced hair transplant techniques require skilled surgeons to guarantee that the grafted hair forms a natural-looking hairline that complements your facial characteristics and boosts your hair density.



These surgeons are available at renowned hair transplant facilities in Istanbul, such as the Asli Tarcan Clinic.



Since its founding by Asli Tarcan, the clinic has gained a stellar reputation with both local and foreign clients.



Although hair transplant surgery is the most popular procedure at the clinic, patients can also get liposuction, hyaluronic acid fillers, facelift surgery, dental aesthetics, and other aesthetic procedures for the face and body.



The services provided by the best clinics

Various hair transplant techniques will be the area of expertise for various clinics and physicians. For example, Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) are the hair, beard, and eyebrow transplant alternatives offered by Asli Tarcan Clinic.



In order to make place for the transplant, tiny incisions are performed in the recipient area after hair follicles from the donor area are extracted. This is a sophisticated hair transplant procedure that should only be used by patients who have significant hair loss over a wider region.



The hair follicles from the donor area are removed by the surgeon and then placed into a specialized tool for the DHI transplant. In the recipient area, no cuts are done. Rather, the instrument simultaneously implants hair grafts and creates tiny channels in the recipient area.



The DHI method can help naturally increase hair density and is the best treatment for localized hair loss.



Turkey's hair transplant expenses

Given the state-of-the-art procedures, skilled physicians, and well-appointed facilities, one might think that the expense of a transplant in Turkey would break the bank. But it isn't the reality.



For example, Turkish hair transplant clinics can offer hair transplants for up to 70% less than US facilities.



The procedure should cost you about $15,000 in the US; the cost may go up if you require additional hair follicles to be removed for transplanting. The cost just covers the procedure. If you require any medication before, during, or after the surgery, as well as aftercare medicinal shampoos and lotions, you will have to pay an additional amount.



Depending on the quantity of grafts required, hair transplant Turkey typically costs between $3,000 and $4,000.



The quality is unaffected by the price. At budget-friendly Turkish clinics, you may frequently anticipate receiving care of the same caliber—if not better—than at upscale US clinics.



Simply put, decreased living expenses and currency depreciation are the causes of such large price disparities.



Packages for transplants for medical travelers

Given the daunting task of organizing travel to Turkey for hair transplant surgery, numerous hospitals, such as Asli Tarcan Clinic, have created easy-to-use transplant packages for medical tourists.



The all-inclusive package at Asli Tarcan Clinic comprises of:



● Hair transplant surgery utilizing the highest quantity of grafts;



● Five-star lodging for the duration of your therapy;



● Transportation from the Istanbul airport to the accommodation and clinic.



Your only out-of-pocket payment will be a transfer from your house to the Istanbul airport because everything is covered in your package. You won't need to bother about making travel or hotel reservations, or anything else in between. Throughout the course of your treatment, the clinic will make sure you are comfortable.



both prior to and following the procedure

Even though hair transplant surgery is now more complex and sophisticated, the results do not show up right away. It may take some time before you notice the results of your treatment because new hair grows slowly.



Generally speaking, it will take around three months to see the first indications of fresh growth. The complete set of results will be available in a year or two.



You may be quite confident that the outcomes from clinics like Asli Tarcan Clinic will be exactly what you had hoped for, if not better. Through online consultations, the doctors will keep an eye on your recuperation to make sure everything goes according to plan.



Concluding remarks

A hair transplant procedure in Turkey can be a great option to put an end to your hair loss struggles. Turkish clinics can guarantee that your hair looks full and natural without any obstacles because to their skilled personnel, state-of-the-art technology, first-rate services, and reasonable prices.