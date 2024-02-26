Since then the site has sold a total of 155,000 lots, generating whisky sales worth £60 million, at its monthly auctions, with bids coming from 88 countries.

Landmark lots have included a cask of rare Macallan single malt Scotch whisky, which fetched $1,295,500, and a 55 year old Yamazaki, which sold for £380,000.

Its 100th auction goes live on March 15 and will feature a number of perks to say thank you to its customers.

For example, rather than the usual seller commission charge, sales in the March auction will not attract commission and will also receive an additional 1% bonus on top of the hammer proceeds. In addition, all successful buyers in the March auction will be entered into a prize draw to win a share of £10,000-worth of whisky vouchers for Still Spirit, Whisky Hammer's sister retail business; the first-place winner will receive vouchers worth £5,000 spend in the store. Each bottle won at auction will be the equivalent to one entry into the draw.

Whisky Hammer will also bottle a limited-edition whisky in celebration of its 100th auction, with just 100 bottles available to bid on. The 11-year-old blended Scotch whisky is being bottled at 100 proof (50% alcohol by volume) and all bottles will be individually hand numbered; bid start at £30 per bottle.

Danile Milne, co-founder and managing director of Whisky Hammer and Still Spirit, said: “We’ve navigated a slower market with the effects of challenging global economic events, but demand for rare, collectable and unique bottles of whisky is still incredibly high and, thanks to our global buyer and seller customer base, we’ve been lucky enough to represent some true unicorns of the whisky world in our monthly auctions.

“It’s thanks to those loyal customers that we can be super proud of what we have achieved over the last eight years, and feel the 100th auction is a great milestone to give back a big ‘thank you’ with the planned March auction perks. Here’s to the next eight years!”