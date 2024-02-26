Whether it’s an imposing tank, an awe-inspiring aircraft, or even a naval anchor, Erskine is on the hunt for a centrepiece, which it hopes will thrill both residents and visitors alike to the Village.

As Scotland’s foremost provider of care for Veterans and their spouses, Erskine Veterans Charity provides nursing, residential and dementia care in three homes throughout Scotland.

READ MORE: Charity launches workshop for food banks to learn about 'navigating asylum maze'

The Veterans Village in Bishopton has 44 cottages for Veterans and their families as well as five Assisted Living Apartments and 23 Transitional Supported Accommodation Apartments – supporting Veterans of all ages, from those that served in WWII up until the present day.

The appeal has been launched as Erskine begins its countdown to this year’s 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6.

Gordon Stevenson, Deputy Head of Marketing and Communications at Erskine, said: “At Erskine, we are always keen to honour our Veterans in any possible way. We know this is an audacious effort, but we believe a tribute of this scale would bring great joy to our all of our residents and catch the eye of the many visitors through our gates.

“We are reaching out to the local community, businesses, and individuals who may have access to or knowledge about available former aircraft or military vehicles suitable for display. Whether retired from active service or in need of restoration, nothing is off limits. We believe that each piece has its own unique story to tell and can help us contribute to honouring our Veterans' unwavering dedication to our Forces.

“Basically, if anyone knows where to get a tank, please get in touch!”