Mountain Warehouse has said 14 jobs have been created with the opening of a large-scale store in a Scottish city.
The outdoor retail giant hailed the opening of the 11,700 square feet store which has womenswear, childrenswear and equipment on the ground floor, and menswear across the first floor.
Mountain Warehouse describes itself as the largest outdoor retailer in the UK with over 250 stores nationwide, and more than 350 stores globally.
The brand, now open in Union Square, Aberdeen, was established in 1997 by founder Mark Neale and now serves over four million customers a year.
Mountain Warehouse said it is focused on offering a growing customer base "the best gear and the best service at the best prices and keeping them warm and dry whatever the weather".
The company said bestsellers such as down jackets, ski gear, base layers, and snow boots will feature in the store.
Ryan Manson, Union Square's general manager, said earlier the centre is "thrilled" to welcome the retailer.
He said: "This exciting new addition builds on a series of high-profile openings last year and affirms the flight to quality we are experiencing, with best-in-class brands leveraging city centre destinations that offer customers the best integrated experience."
