Mountain Warehouse describes itself as the largest outdoor retailer in the UK with over 250 stores nationwide, and more than 350 stores globally.

The brand, now open in Union Square, Aberdeen, was established in 1997 by founder Mark Neale and now serves over four million customers a year.

Mountain Warehouse said it is focused on offering a growing customer base "the best gear and the best service at the best prices and keeping them warm and dry whatever the weather".

The company said bestsellers such as down jackets, ski gear, base layers, and snow boots will feature in the store.

Ryan Manson, Union Square's general manager, said earlier the centre is "thrilled" to welcome the retailer.

He said: "This exciting new addition builds on a series of high-profile openings last year and affirms the flight to quality we are experiencing, with best-in-class brands leveraging city centre destinations that offer customers the best integrated experience."

Singapore investor backs Scottish green energy pioneer

A Scottish green energy pioneer has secured investment of £5 million to drive its development of hydrogen integration technologies and support its expansion.

Logan Energy received more than 50% of the funding from Lanxing New Energy, a Singapore-based green energy investment company, with the balancing coming from long-term backer Scottish Enterprise. Edinburgh-based Logan, which has a manufacturing site at Wallyford and development facilities at Heriot-Watt University, supports hydrogen projects around the world. It is currently installing a hydrogen electrolyser at Arbikie Distillery near Montrose.

Understanding your emotions can make you a better investor

This article appears as part of the Money HQ newsletter.

In this article, we look at the four most common emotional responses triggered by money – and how you can manage them.

Everyone is prone to letting their heart rule their head on occasion. But if you want to be a better investor, leave your emotions at the door.