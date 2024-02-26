On the positive side of the CMA coin, the competition regulator has concluded that the blame for the slow delivery of new homes which have habitually missed targets is largely down to a planning system that it describes as protracted, unpredictable, and under-resourced.

This comes as no surprise to anyone within the industry, which has long complained of unnecessarily onerous hurdles in the planning permission system. The CMA is also of the opinion that the industry’s use of landbanks - where it has been suggested that the stockpiling of land is artificially slowing delivery of new homes - is in fact a consequence of the sluggish planning process in that it makes sense to carry multiple years’ worth of land on the balance sheet if planning takes years to complete.

Housebuilders will be relieved that their strategy has avoided this blame, but the other headline that the industry's leading players may have shared information regarding pricing, incentives and sales rates is more troubling.

This has not been named as a primary factor in the under-delivery of new homes, but fines could be levied if firms are found to have broken the law. Along with accusations of poor build quality that could potentially need redressed, this could trigger the degradation of profit margins.

The probability of this outcome is far from guaranteed. How strong a conclusion the investigation comes to, and what impact this will have on builders, remains to be seen.