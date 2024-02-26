Edinburgh could be the first city in Scotland to bring in a so-called 'bin tax' for the owners of short-term let accommodations.
Some residents of the capital have become frustrated at the volume of rubbish collecting in the city's communal bins from Airbnb-style properties.
Edinburgh is among Scotland’s most littered local authority areas.
As reported in The Herald, the council is considering enforcing a new tax on such short-term lets, after a crackdown on mass evasion of waste management payments in the informal holiday accommodation sector south of the border.
Several local authorities in England have started insisting that firms and individuals offering whole homes for short-term let either pay for council rubbish collection - or show that they have put in place arrangements for a commercial operator to pick up their bins.
Scott Arthur, the Labour councillor who serves as Edinburgh’s environment convener, said: “Following feedback from residents, council officers are currently looking at the issue of whether short term let operators can be charged for their waste collections.
"This will be reported to and considered by committee in due course.”
