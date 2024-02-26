MP Lee Anderson last the whip over the weekend after failing to apologise for claiming “Islamists” had “got control” of Sadiq Khan and London.

His suspension came just days after Suella Braverman claimed the UK is “sleepwalking into a ghettoised society” with “Islamists” in charge.

Meanwhile, speaking at a conference in the US, Liz Truss claimed her efforts to cut taxes were “sabotaged” by “the deep state,” and stayed silent during an interview with Steve Bannon in which he hailed far-right figure Tommy Robinson as a “hero”.

During a round of interviews on Monday morning, Rishi Sunak denied his party had an Islamophobia problem.

Speaking to journalists at a campaign stop in Glasgow’s West End, Mr Yousaf disagreed.

“I think the Conservative Party is riddled with Islamophobia,” he said.

“In the last week, we've seen disgraceful comments from Lee Anderson that are rightly being called out from across the political spectrum, including by some within the Conservative Party, but also saw I thought really dangerous conspiracies and Islamophobic conspiracies from Suella Braverman as well.

“So the Conservative Party is riddled with Islamophobia. There's numerous examples of it.

“The Prime Minister should show some leadership and should in my view order an externally led review into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party.”

Mr Yousaf said Mr Anderson's comments were a "demonstration of how normalised and acceptable Islamophobia is."

He added: "The fact that an MP can very publicly make Islamophobic comments against another elected member is a demonstration of how acceptable and pervasive Islamophobia has become in our society. So I stand full square behind Sadiq Khan.

Asked about Ms Truss’s comments, Mr Yousaf said the former prime minister had “gone from right to embracing far right conspiracies.”

“These conspiracies that she talks about, the deep state and others we see perpetuated by the far right so I think she's very much indulging in those conspiracies.

“I think she should be ashamed of herself for doing so.

“She's clearly just trying to give herself relevance and the best thing that she could do really, I think after the damage that she caused is just reflect in silence on the actions that have caused so much damage and misery to so many households up and down this country.”

Earlier on Monday, Mr Sunak said Mr Anderson’s remarks that sparked an Islamophobia row “weren’t acceptable, they were wrong.”

Speaking to local BBC radio stations during a visit to North Yorkshire, the Prime Minister said: “I think it’s incumbent on all of us, especially those elected to Parliament, not to inflame our debates in a way that’s harmful to others.”

Asked whether his party has an Islamophobia problem, the Prime Minister said: “No, of course it doesn’t”.

Mr Sunak said it was “not a fair characterisation at all” to say he has condemned antisemitism while overlooking Islamophobia in his own party.

“Racism or prejudice of any kind” is “completely unacceptable” and “not British”, he said.

Mr Anderson will now sit as an independent unless the Tories reinstate the whip or he defects to another party. There is some speculation he could join Reform.

In a statement released via GB News on Monday, the former Tory deputy chairman, who hosts a show on the channel, refused to back down. He said: “If you are wrong, apologising is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.

“But when you think you are right you should never apologise because to do so would be a sign of weakness.”

He added: “My words may have been clumsy but my words were borne out of sheer frustration at what is happening to our beautiful capital city.”

The MP also doubled down on his criticism of the Mayor of London “Khan has stood by and allowed our police to turn a blind eye to the disgusting scenes around Parliament. It is not my intention to upset anyone, I believe in free speech and have 100% respect for people of all backgrounds.”