However, he said he had spoken to both the Jewish community and the often controversial MSP, and that the remarks had been clarified and an apology offered.

During a debate on the situation in Gaza last week, Mr Mason suggested it was legitimate to criticise “the Jews.”

While he said it was possible not to be antisemitic while criticising the Israeli state, he added that “neither are the two completely distinct and unconnected” because most Jewish people in the UK had relations or friends in Israel.

“It is the only Jewish state in the world and, according to the Bible, is the land which God gave his chosen people,” Mr Mason said.

“Now, having said that, it does not mean that we cannot criticise the Jews or Israel. God himself is hugely critical of his people in much of the scriptures, not least when he punished them by exiling them to Babylon and elsewhere.

“So, it is not antisemitic for some to say that the present Israeli offensive has been over the top and has possibly crossed the line from defence to revenge.”

The Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (SCoJeC) said it was “troubled that some of the language used echoes familiar antisemitic themes, and concerned that that gives succour to the abusers rather than support to the abused”.

The group said: “At a time when there has been a massive spike in antisemitic incidents in Scotland and elsewhere following the pogrom on October 7, that is the wrong message to send. We hope he can clarify his intentions.”

Mr Mason initially defended the speech, saying it was “probably the most sympathetic towards Israel” during the debate.

"I am a bit puzzled what the criticism is about,” he told the Scottish Sun.

He later apologised.

“If any of my wording has caused offence, I am sorry about that,” he said in a statement issued through the SNP on Friday.

“I think everyone knows that I am supportive of both Israel and the Jewish community. I completely agree with SCoJeC that much criticism of Israel is antisemitic and that was the theme of much of my speech yesterday. I have a good relationship over the years with SCoJeC and the wider Jewish community and I certainly hope that will continue.”

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the First Minister was asked if he was comfortable campaigning with Mr Mason.

He said: “John Mason was asked by the Jewish community, who I spoke to on Friday, to apologise and to clarify his remarks. He's apologised and clarified his remarks.

“So he's done exactly what was asked of him. I have to say, I was deeply concerned by John Mason's remarks, hence why I picked up the phone to the Jewish community.”

Asked if he had spoken to Mr Mason about the speech, he said he had. "They were not acceptable remarks, but he clarified what he was meaning and he gave an apology alongside that.

"I will always speak to the Jewish community around any concerns that they've got on antisemitism anywhere, if it's within my party or government, or elsewhere in society, and take action where necessary," he added.