Downing plans to redevelop the 2-acre site at Anderston Quay in Glasgow on the north bank of the River Clyde.

The 150,000 sq ft office building previously housed Glasgow Scottish titles including the Daily Record, Glasgow Live and Sunday Mail.

The waterfront building is formed of basement, ground and two upper floors, with 220 basement car parking spaces and 36 additional spaces at ground level.

Downing already operates two Purpose-Built Student Accommodation sites in Glasgow in West Village and West View student halls, which are based near the University of Glasgow.

Paul Houghton, Director at Downing, said: “This prime waterfront site presented an exceptional opportunity for us with many possibilities, and we are very excited to embark on transforming the site into something special.

"Our expansion in Glasgow is a vital part of our strategic growth plans and we are thrilled to be developing such an iconic site in the heart of the city.”