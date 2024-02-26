A man was shot on his doorstep in Stirling in an apparent targeted attack, as police appeal to the public for information.
A 38-year-old man in the Whins of Milton area of the city was assaulted with a firearm at a property in Randolph Crescent.
The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was treated for a minor injury and then discharged.
Police believe he was deliberately targeted.
Detective Inspector John Currie of Stirling Police Office said: “Since this incident was reported, we have been carrying out extensive enquiries in and around the local area along with gathering and studying a large amount of CCTV footage.
“We believe this was a targeted attack and are following a number of lines of enquiry. We would appreciate any assistance the public can give us in identifying who is responsible for this reckless and dangerous act.
"If you were in the area of Randolph Crescent around 8pm on Monday, 19 February, or have information that could assist our investigation, please contact us.
“A silver or grey Kia Sportage was seen in Randolph Crescent and Glasgow Road around the time of the shooting. We would urge anyone with information on this car or anyone with dash-cam or personal footage to review it and get in touch if you hold any detail on this.
“A Kia Sportage matching the description of the one seen in Randolph Crescent was found burnt out near the A71, Ayr Road, Shotts, around 11.10pm that same evening. It is currently undergoing forensic examination and again I’d ask if you have any information regarding this to please come forward.
“Additional policing patrols remain in the area to provide public reassurance while we investigate this crime.
“Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem should contact 101 quoting incident number 3511 of 19 February. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
