Turcan Connell has re-elected chairman Alexander Garden and managing partner Gillian Crandles for a new term, after the duo steered the law firm through the pandemic and a recent brand refresh.
The reappointment comes five years after the pair’s initial election and has coincided with a range of lateral hires across the firm’s key services, including land and property, family business, and tax advisory services.
The land and property team has seen the arrival of renewables specialists Lesley Roarty and Ian Riach as legal directors, as well as the return of rural property partner Murray Soutar, to drive the growth of the practice. Turcan Connell said Mr Soutar brings considerable experience in advising clients investing in Scotland, particularly in the purchase and sale of rural properties. And it noted that Ms Roarty and Mr Riach’s experience in the renewables sector will be “invaluable” to clients operating in this area.
In other appointments, Yvonne Byrne has joined the firm’s commercial property team, Katy Burke has signed up as a tax advisor to advise family investment companies and trusts, and Kirsty Ross has been added to the family business practice to counsel clients on issues such as succession.
Mr Garden said: “The progress we have made including significant senior appointments augment our already leading tax, legal and business advisory services tailored for private individuals and their families, including landowners, entrepreneurs, charities, and family business owners.
“We remain dedicated to progressing the business further with our values and vision always considering the needs of our clients and important professional relationships. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Gill, our partners and all at Turcan Connell to help our clients achieve their objectives.”
