MSPs will start taking evidence today on plans to ban protests around abortion clinics.
Holyrood’s health committee will begin examining a Bill promoted by Green MSP Gillian Mackay in what she has called a “landmark moment for reproductive rights”.
The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill would create 200m rings outside clinics to stop users and staff being deterred or intimidated by protestors.
It follows complaints about women having to run a gauntlet of pro-life demonstrators outside clinics, including the main NHS services in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Research by one of today’s witnesses, researcher Emily Ottley of Winchester University, says a key challenge for the Bill will be striking a balance between the rights of those who wish to protest at clinics and clinic users and staff.
“It is necessary to strike an appropriate balance in order to comply with human rights and/or constitutional obligations,” she told MSPs in written evidence.
The first Stage 1 committee session will also hear from supporters of the Bill, including the campaign group Back off Scotland and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service.
Ms Mackay, whose Bill attracted broad cross-party support, said: “This session will mark the start of parliamentary scrutiny for my Bill. It is a landmark moment for the legislation and for reproductive rights in Scotland.
“So many people have endured totally unacceptable harassment from protesters.
“I am really keen that it is their experience which is at the heart of the process and that shapes our response, to ensure that nobody else has to go through what they have.
“These awful protests have become a regular sight outside our hospitals and medical centres. My Bill is about ensuring that everyone can access the healthcare they are entitled to without having to endure a gauntlet of intimidation.”
The Central Scotland MSP added: “It’s been a long journey to get to this point, with thousands of people taking part in my consultation and lots of people sharing very painful stories and memories. It is because of the courage they have shown and the support they have provided that we are so close to making buffer zones a reality.”
There will be four evidence sessions over the coming month, including evidence from Ms Mackay, medical experts and opponents of the Bill.
