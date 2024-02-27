It’s often said that Scotland boasts one of the world’s most enviable ‘natural larders’, largely owed to the incredible bounty which comes from our lochs, shorelines and open seas.
This week, we’ve rounded up a list of 10 of the best restaurants from chic city centre dining rooms to harbour-side hubs where you can celebrate the best of locally sourced seafood.
Loch Fyne Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Clachan, Cairndow
Loch Fyne Oysters hold a culinary pedigree as one of the finest seafoods that money can buy.
While this Scottish delicacy finds a place on many a Michelin-starred menu and has been served at corporate events including Formula One and Champions League Finals, the best place to seek them out is on the shores of Loch Fyne itself.
Each dish on the extensive menu from a team led by head chef James Foster is tempting, but the best way to kick off a meal is with a half dozen fresh Oysters dressed simply with lemon and shallot.
River House Restaurant
1 Greig Street, Inverness
At the foot of the Victorian built Greig Street suspension bridge in Inverness is the River House restaurant where the likes of crab thermidor, steamed Shetland mussels and home cooked fish stew are made fresh to order.
‘Oyster Hour’ runs every day from 4.30pm to 6pm with prices set at just £1.50 a shuck, offering ‘a great way to experience Oysters for the first time or get stuck in as a lifelong lover’.
Dulse
17 Queensferry Street, Edinburgh
There’s a modern twist to the menu at this city centre seafood restaurant from acclaimed chef Dean Banks.
Buttermilk monkfish cheek is served with buffalo sauce, hake is tandoori baked, and BBQ octopus with white beans benefits from the punchy flavours of chorizo and coriander.
The Herald’s food critic Ron Mackenna said of his visit earlier this year: “Proper seafood restaurant in a proper capital city, complete with smokies, hake, cod of course and dulse.”
Crabshakk
1114 Argyle Street, Glasgow
The original Crabshakk venue in Glasgow’s Finnieston recently celebrated 15 years in the city, but whether you stop by the tiny Argyle Street unit or a younger sister location at the Botanics, you’re guaranteed a refined, yet fuss-free seafood feast.
The scallops in particular are hailed as a hero dish, served sizzling hot in a pool of rich anchovy and sage butter.
READ MORE: All is not as it seems at new concept restaurant from chef Nico Simeone
Loch Bay Restaurant
1-2 MacLeod’s Terrace, Isle of Skye
The Isle of Skye is known for its incredible local produce, so it’s no wonder that this seafood spot owned by husband and wife team Michael and Laurence Smith holds a Michelin Star.
With just six tables available for bookings at the cosy restaurant on the picturesque Waternish Peninsula, visitors are promised a ‘Skye Fruits de Mer’ menu with each course utilising shellfish and fish from the waters of Loch Bay and the surrounding shorelines.
READ MORE: Indian street food restaurant named as 'Best in Scotland'
Ondine
2 George Iv Bridge, Edinburgh
Ondine was first opened in the heart of Edinburgh’s old town in 2009.
The years since have seen chef Roy Brett become one of the leading figures in Scotland’s food revolution with menus ‘inspired by a lifetime of the love and appreciation of seafood’.
The team has this month launched a new ‘Lobster Mondays’ set menu, where a three-course dinner centring around a half East Neuk lobster and Koffman fries is served for £50pp.
The Pierhouse
Port Appin, Argyll
The Pierhouse is a sister hotel to the world-famous Three Chimneys and can be found on the shores of Loch Linnie.
Enjoy a stunning view looking out towards the Isle of Mull and the mountains of Morven while choosing from a selection of freshly caught seafood including a show-stopping ‘Grand Platter’ with a half lobster langoustine, scallops, oyster and more.
A member of the team led by head chef Michael Leathley said: “Our philosophy is built around our love of food, thus the sourcing and working with the finest of our local suppliers, fishermen and farmers to ensure that we have the freshest and best of everything is vital.”
Ee-Usk
1 North Pier, Oban
There aren’t many places as special as Oban Bay when it comes to celebrating the bounty of Scotland’s seas.
Boats come and go, crowds bustle around the deep green seafood hut and hungry seagulls swoop in the hopes of nabbing a stray scallop or two from unsuspecting visitors.
Take it all in from the comfort of the Ee-usk restaurant, where 100% of shellfish is locally sourced and delivered each morning.
Gamba
225A West George Street Glasgow
Last year brought the shock news that Glasgow seafood institution Gamba was up for sale after 25 years with chef and owner Derek Marshall at its helm.
For now, it remains a failsafe option for a fantastic meal in the city centre if you’re after dishes like surf and turf with Scottish beef fillet and seared scallops or a lighter lemon sole with brown shrimp and lilliput capers.
Craig Millar @ 16 West End
St Monans, Fife
Dundee-born chef Craig Millar holds an impressive collection of silverware at his fife eatery, including awards for Seafood Restaurant Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and 2 AA Rosettes.
See what all the fuss is about with a five or six-course dinner menu that’s guided by the seasons and champions local producers who work in and around the St Monans Harbour.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here