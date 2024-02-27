Loch Fyne Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Clachan, Cairndow

Loch Fyne Oysters hold a culinary pedigree as one of the finest seafoods that money can buy.

While this Scottish delicacy finds a place on many a Michelin-starred menu and has been served at corporate events including Formula One and Champions League Finals, the best place to seek them out is on the shores of Loch Fyne itself.

Each dish on the extensive menu from a team led by head chef James Foster is tempting, but the best way to kick off a meal is with a half dozen fresh Oysters dressed simply with lemon and shallot.

River House Restaurant

1 Greig Street, Inverness

At the foot of the Victorian built Greig Street suspension bridge in Inverness is the River House restaurant where the likes of crab thermidor, steamed Shetland mussels and home cooked fish stew are made fresh to order.

‘Oyster Hour’ runs every day from 4.30pm to 6pm with prices set at just £1.50 a shuck, offering ‘a great way to experience Oysters for the first time or get stuck in as a lifelong lover’.

Dulse

17 Queensferry Street, Edinburgh

There’s a modern twist to the menu at this city centre seafood restaurant from acclaimed chef Dean Banks.

Buttermilk monkfish cheek is served with buffalo sauce, hake is tandoori baked, and BBQ octopus with white beans benefits from the punchy flavours of chorizo and coriander.

The Herald’s food critic Ron Mackenna said of his visit earlier this year: “Proper seafood restaurant in a proper capital city, complete with smokies, hake, cod of course and dulse.”

Crabshakk

1114 Argyle Street, Glasgow

The original Crabshakk venue in Glasgow’s Finnieston recently celebrated 15 years in the city, but whether you stop by the tiny Argyle Street unit or a younger sister location at the Botanics, you’re guaranteed a refined, yet fuss-free seafood feast.

The scallops in particular are hailed as a hero dish, served sizzling hot in a pool of rich anchovy and sage butter.

Loch Bay Restaurant

1-2 MacLeod’s Terrace, Isle of Skye

The Isle of Skye is known for its incredible local produce, so it’s no wonder that this seafood spot owned by husband and wife team Michael and Laurence Smith holds a Michelin Star.

With just six tables available for bookings at the cosy restaurant on the picturesque Waternish Peninsula, visitors are promised a ‘Skye Fruits de Mer’ menu with each course utilising shellfish and fish from the waters of Loch Bay and the surrounding shorelines.

Ondine

2 George Iv Bridge, Edinburgh

Ondine was first opened in the heart of Edinburgh’s old town in 2009.

The years since have seen chef Roy Brett become one of the leading figures in Scotland’s food revolution with menus ‘inspired by a lifetime of the love and appreciation of seafood’.

The team has this month launched a new ‘Lobster Mondays’ set menu, where a three-course dinner centring around a half East Neuk lobster and Koffman fries is served for £50pp.

The Pierhouse

Port Appin, Argyll

The Pierhouse is a sister hotel to the world-famous Three Chimneys and can be found on the shores of Loch Linnie.

Enjoy a stunning view looking out towards the Isle of Mull and the mountains of Morven while choosing from a selection of freshly caught seafood including a show-stopping ‘Grand Platter’ with a half lobster langoustine, scallops, oyster and more.

A member of the team led by head chef Michael Leathley said: “Our philosophy is built around our love of food, thus the sourcing and working with the finest of our local suppliers, fishermen and farmers to ensure that we have the freshest and best of everything is vital.”

Ee-Usk

1 North Pier, Oban

There aren’t many places as special as Oban Bay when it comes to celebrating the bounty of Scotland’s seas.

Boats come and go, crowds bustle around the deep green seafood hut and hungry seagulls swoop in the hopes of nabbing a stray scallop or two from unsuspecting visitors.

Take it all in from the comfort of the Ee-usk restaurant, where 100% of shellfish is locally sourced and delivered each morning.

Gamba

225A West George Street Glasgow

Last year brought the shock news that Glasgow seafood institution Gamba was up for sale after 25 years with chef and owner Derek Marshall at its helm.

For now, it remains a failsafe option for a fantastic meal in the city centre if you’re after dishes like surf and turf with Scottish beef fillet and seared scallops or a lighter lemon sole with brown shrimp and lilliput capers.

Craig Millar @ 16 West End

St Monans, Fife

Dundee-born chef Craig Millar holds an impressive collection of silverware at his fife eatery, including awards for Seafood Restaurant Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and 2 AA Rosettes.

See what all the fuss is about with a five or six-course dinner menu that’s guided by the seasons and champions local producers who work in and around the St Monans Harbour.