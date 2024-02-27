Scots farming chief Martin Kennedy has praised the work and commitment of outgoing NFU president Minette Batters and welcomed the new office bearers that will represent farmers south of the border.

And the NFU Scotland president declared that the attendance of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the recent NFU conference underlined the need for cooperation between the farming unions in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland to meet challenges to profitability. He also welcomed the recent Deltapoll survey that showed 94% recognition of the importance of farming amongst the public.

“Despite the cost of living crisis, it shows that farmers are still trusted and held in high regard,” he said.

Round-up

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 300p/kg and sold to 322p/kg, while heifers averaged 301p/kg and sold to 338p/kg. Cast cows averaged 196p/kg and sold to 263p/kg, while hoggs rose by 20p on the week to an average of 342p/kg and sold to £205/head or 400p/kg for Beltexes. And cast sheep averaged £107/head and sold to £220 for a Texel ewe.

Hoggs at Ayr yesterday continued to meet with firm demand, averaging 340p/kg and selling to £199/head for Suffolks from Ardoch and Threepland Farm or to 415p/kg for Beltexes from Kayshill, while hoggets peaked at £162/head for Glasgow Road or at 348p/kg for Adamscroft. All classes of cast sheep sold well and peaked at £200 for a Texel ewe from Dalmorton, with tups selling to £148 for Laigh Alticane, again for a Texel. And Grimmet topped the Blackies at £93.

Heifers at Carlisle yesterday dropped 6p on the week to average 287p/kg and sold to 328p/kg, while beef-bred bullocks dropped 11p on the week to average 277p/kg and sold to 190p/kg. Bulls also dropped on the week, by 13p to an average of 250p/head, but as elsewhere hoggs met with exceptional demand, climbing 18p on the week to an average of 356p/kg.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday largely held their value by averaging 300p/kg and selling to 345p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks did likewise at an average of 290p/kg and a peak of 300p/kg, again for a Limousin. There was also little change in cast beef and dairy cows at averages of 179p/kg and 146p/kg respectively, but it came as no surprise when hoggets jumped again, by 29p on the week, to an average of 344p/kg and a peak of 439p/kg or £226/head.