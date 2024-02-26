Workets at the Stand Comedy clubs in Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as Newcastle, will receive bumper pay rises after a deal was struck with a trade union.
In 2019 the company agreed to voluntarily recognise Unite under an agreement in which all workers, regardless of age, would be paid the living wage.
Staff were also given paid breaks, a guarantee of no zero hours contracts, full payment for trial shifts, paid transport home after midnight and 100% of their tips.
A new one year pay deal has been agreed which will see the lowest paid workers receive pay rises of 13.6% and some getting 19.3% due to pay bands being regraded.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This pay deal was achieved because the workers at Stand understood the benefits of joining Unite and getting organised.
"Unite is the union for hospitality workers and we are completely committed to winning better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”
Unite lead organiser for hospitality Bryan Simpson said: “Stand Comedy club workers have some of the best wages and terms and conditions in the sector. This in turn benefits Stand, boosting its reputation and ensuring it does not suffer the same high staff turnover rates that afflict many other venues.
“Unite will continue to organise tirelessly across the hospitality industry and we urge those wanting to drive up wages and working conditions to join us.”
The Stand Comedy club has been contacted for comment.
