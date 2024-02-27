Under permission granted by Aberdeenshire Council, the company will create a total of 31 “high-specification” three and four bedroom homes.

The housebuilder said: “As part of its investment in the local community Bancon Homes is also pleased to make a significant contribution to the local economy as part of its planning obligations. This will help fund the primary school and the town’s community, recreational and healthcare facilities.”

Kevin McColgan, chief executive of Bancon Group, said: “We are delighted that Aberdeenshire Council has approved our planning application for the next phase of homes at Lochside of Leys. We expect this beautiful development to continue to be very popular with homebuyers, who not only appreciate its superb location on the edge of Banchory but [also] the quality of our homes.”