Caledonian Braves is Scotland’s youngest senior football club, having been established in 2019 with the rebrand of the Edusport Academy football academy. That was set up to provide young French footballers with the opportunity to combine football with education in Scotland for one year.

Caledonian Braves aims to use the crowdfunding drive, under which fans around the world are invited to share in its ownership, to propel the club’s ascent through the pyramid. It is targeting a top-three finish in the league this season and hopes ultimately to rise to the top flight of Scottish football.

Chris Ewing, managing director and founder of Caledonian Braves, said: "Being privileged to own a Scottish football club has been a dream realised, but I've always felt it shouldn't be a solo journey. I want to share this experience and bring people together, united by our love for the game and the potential we see in Caledonian Braves FC.

“Having already raised over £200,000 is outstanding, but it's just the beginning. This project has been years in the making, and the support from professional athletes and executives worldwide, especially in the USA, has been truly inspiring.”

Mr Ewing said that in addition to its sporting ambitions, the Motherwell-based side aims to “positively impact lives, creating a genuine community around the club”.

He said: “This fundraising will ensure our future success both on and off the field, empowering our ownership community to be part of something special - locally and internationally. We've already had visitors from the USA come to Scotland solely to see the club; this is a testament to our global appeal. Receiving emails from NY Giants execs, wishing us luck against Cowdenbeath while I check the internet to wish them luck against the Dallas Cowboys, is surreal. But beneath the fun lies a serious opportunity.

“The #BuyBrave campaign is more than just an opportunity to own a stake in a football club; it's an opportunity to be involved, be an owner, have a voice, a say in the future of football. We know it’s ambitious, but we know that with the right investment and management structure, it will only contribute to the club’s growth, and support our drive through the league to SPFL.”