The Warehouse in Leith, Edinburgh, occupies the south-west corner plot of Water Street and Broad Wynd and is being marketed by Scarlett Land and Development.

READ MORE: Homes in landmark former hospital to be put on market for sale

Scarlett said: "Located within the centre of Old Leith and The Shore the property is nestled amongst a dense fabric of closely grouped buildings separated by narrow lanes, creating a distinctive character.

Leith was hailed by Time Out as a cool neighbourhood (Image: Scarlett Land and Development)

"The existing four-storey red brick, steel framed warehouse was built in the late 1950s. It is an example of Leith’s industrial character located within Leith Conservation Area.

"The building itself is not listed. Historically the building was used as a whisky bond."

READ MORE: UK's largest outdoor retailer opens new superstore

The company said: "Planning consent has been granted for change of use from an existing warehouse to a 45-bedroom aparthotel with ancillary uses including guest amenity space, laundry room and reception area.

The Warehouse and surrounding area (Image: Scarlett Land and Development)

"Various alterations to the existing building associated with the change of use are proposed, including a new single-storey rooftop extension raising the height from four to five storeys and a single-storey side extension within the existing car park of the building."

READ MORE: Historic building to be transformed into events and exhibition space

It added: "These extensions combined will create 418 sqm of gross additional floorspace to the existing building. The remainder of the existing car park courtyard is to be converted into a landscaped area. No car parking is proposed. Eight cycle parking spaces will be provided in a secure, covered store."

Will Scarlett, of Scarlett Land and Development, said: "The Shore, Leith, Edinburgh - absolute tourist hot spot; Time Out: 'one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK'; Edinburgh - second most popular tourist destination in the UK.

"A total pleasure therefore to bring this rare former whisky warehouse to market - consented for 45 aparthotel rooms." Offers invited.