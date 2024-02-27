A former whisky warehouse with planning consent for a 45-room aparthotel has been put up for sale.
Described as a rare development opportunity, the building is currently used as a workshop, office and storage space for a sound engineering company.
The Warehouse in Leith, Edinburgh, occupies the south-west corner plot of Water Street and Broad Wynd and is being marketed by Scarlett Land and Development.
READ MORE: Homes in landmark former hospital to be put on market for sale
Scarlett said: "Located within the centre of Old Leith and The Shore the property is nestled amongst a dense fabric of closely grouped buildings separated by narrow lanes, creating a distinctive character.
"The existing four-storey red brick, steel framed warehouse was built in the late 1950s. It is an example of Leith’s industrial character located within Leith Conservation Area.
"The building itself is not listed. Historically the building was used as a whisky bond."
READ MORE: UK's largest outdoor retailer opens new superstore
The company said: "Planning consent has been granted for change of use from an existing warehouse to a 45-bedroom aparthotel with ancillary uses including guest amenity space, laundry room and reception area.
"Various alterations to the existing building associated with the change of use are proposed, including a new single-storey rooftop extension raising the height from four to five storeys and a single-storey side extension within the existing car park of the building."
READ MORE: Historic building to be transformed into events and exhibition space
It added: "These extensions combined will create 418 sqm of gross additional floorspace to the existing building. The remainder of the existing car park courtyard is to be converted into a landscaped area. No car parking is proposed. Eight cycle parking spaces will be provided in a secure, covered store."
Will Scarlett, of Scarlett Land and Development, said: "The Shore, Leith, Edinburgh - absolute tourist hot spot; Time Out: 'one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK'; Edinburgh - second most popular tourist destination in the UK.
"A total pleasure therefore to bring this rare former whisky warehouse to market - consented for 45 aparthotel rooms." Offers invited.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here