The cuts amount to a 10% reduction in the investment firm’s headcount and are aimed at saving costs by £150 million a year.

Stephen Bird, chief executive officer of abrdn, said: “Over the past three years we have reshaped the business to fit the modern investment landscape.

“We now have content and distribution aligned to the products and services clients need, and we are better positioned for future growth.

“We are taking action to rebuild and grow profit in our investments business.

“We have sharpened our focus on improving investment performance, streamlined our fund range, reduced costs by £102 million in 2023, exceeding our £75 million target and we announced a new cost-saving programme of at least £150 million on January 24.

“Our balance sheet remains strong which enables us to fund our cost transformation while continuing to strategically invest in growth areas and maintain our dividend.”