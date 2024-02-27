Works have started on the new market building in Aberdeen which will be a destination venue for the city centre with international-style food and drink outlets as well as providing linkages between two of the main shopping areas.
The milestone build is part of the City Centre and Beach Masterplan (CCBMP) and will run alongside streetscape improvements to Union Street Central starting soon which will both help to regenerate the heart of the city.
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “The Council is investing in the new market as part of the city centre improvements to give people more reasons to come and spend time in the heart of Aberdeen.
“This key part in the transformation of the city centre and beach areas into places that an increasing number of people will visit.”
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “The market development is an opportunity to create a vibrant and exciting new destination for people to visit in the city centre.
“The building will also create an improved connection between Union Street, The Green, the bus and train stations, and Union Square shopping centre which will help to reinstate the central role of Union Street in the life of the city.”
The initial works which started on Monday include site clearance and survey works to 91-93 Union Street and the former market building area, coring and cutting alteration works to the existing concrete slab, and surveys including archaeological, drainage, and for stonework from previous market building to be retained in the new development.
The development will improve pedestrian connectivity between Union Street and the bus and railway stations via The Green with escalators and lifts and also enliven Hadden Street and Market Street with streetscape improvements in and around The Green.
The site is to have an attractive market-style floorspace to create a destination venue promoting local produce and goods alongside continental-style delicatessen, cafes, and food outlets. The design will feature a mixture of small retail units alongside space for temporary and pop-up facilities to allow for increased variety and would be flexible to seasonal requirements. There would also be a flexible-use outside space on the Green which could be used for events or pop-up market space.
Hub North is the development partner and Morrison Construction is the main contractor for the new market building.
Neil Donald, Project Director at Hub North, said: "The commencement of construction activity on the new market marks a milestone in the project and we are looking forward to seeing the positive impact these developments will undoubtedly have as we begin to bring the vision for the city to life.”
Colin Milne, framework director for Morrison Construction North East, said: “Morrison Construction is pleased to have commenced construction activity on the new market project that, when complete, will provide an exciting events space.”
The City Council is to receive £20million from the UK Levelling Up Fund which will be used towards the development of the new market building and nearby streetscaping.
