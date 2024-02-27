While the origins of the square sausage, also commonly known as Lorne sausage, remain a mystery, its status as an iconic Scottish food is undeniable. A well-known Scottish myth is that it was invented by Glasgow comedian Tommy Lorne, contrary to the widely-held belief that a West Coast butcher in the Firth of Lorne created it.

We hae meat will celebrate National Square Sausage Day on March 25 by donating square sausage meals to the Dailly Community Pantry and Dailly Primary School, and sharing tips on social media on the best ways to cook and serve a slice.

Craig Chalmers, Commercial Manager of We hae meat, said: “We have a genuine passion for the square sausage and we’re very excited to declare 25 March the world’s first National Square Sausage Day. What’s not to love about a square sausage?

"It’s locally produced and the perfect shape for a breakfast roll, with no slicing required and it won’t fall out! And because it’s thinner it takes less time to cook than a link sausage, meaning when you switch to square sausage, you’re taking a small step in reducing your energy consumption.”

Established in 2007, We hae meat is a multi award-winning family run business, operating from its farm and factory based in Ayrshire. It produces more than 21 million slices a year.