Sir Lindsay stunned MPs when he ignored warnings from his clerk to allow a vote on a Labour amendment to the SNP’s opposition day motion.

That ultimately meant the SNP motion as originally drafted was not voted on, and, crucially meant Sir Keir Starmer avoided a potentially embarrassing rebellion.

Reports suggested around 100 of his MPs were set to defy the whip and back the SNP call for an immediate ceasefire, including some frontbenchers who would have been forced to resign or face the sack.

Sir Lindsay met with Sir Keir and Labour’s chief whip shortly before announcing his decision.

“He was obviously bullied into a position last week by the leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, following a private conversation in the back rooms of Westminster,” Mr Flynn told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland.

When it was pointed out that both Sir Keir and the Speaker deny those allegations, Mr Flynn replied: “That’s like me denying that I’m a bald man – it would just defy reality and logic."

He added: “Everyone on Westminster estate knows what happened last week – the reality is the Speaker was unduly influenced by the leader of the Labour Party and, as a result, he subsequently lied to the SNP because he created a complete mess, a circus, in Westminster.”

Last week, the Speaker apologised to MPs and admitted that he got the decision wrong. He also told the SNP he would accept a bid for an emergency debate on a ceasefire in Gaza.

However, on Monday Sir Linsday rejected the party’s application, saying there was no need as the UK government was making a "relevant statement" in the Parliament on Tuesday and there would be a "very imminent opportunity" for MPs to make their views known.

Mr Flynn said Sir Lindsay had “lied” to MPs and the public.

“Unfortunately, the Speaker of the House of Commons (has) broken the rules and now broke his word and effectively lied, not just to SNP MPs but the entire parliamentary chamber and indeed the public last Thursday,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone can be in any position where they don’t find that deeply, deeply challenging given the Speaker of the House of Commons is there to effectively ensure that democracy runs smoothly on these isles.”

He added: “I’ve been very clear, and in fact there was a few folk who suggested I might have jumped the gun last week when I said that Lindsay Hoyle’s position was no longer tenable and I feel almost vindicated in that regard.

“He told the SNP one thing on Thursday and he turned his back on that just yesterday, flying in the face of preceden by the way.”

It all adds to the pressure on Sir Lindsay. By Tuesday morning 81 MPs, including 36 from the SNP, had added their name to a Tory early day motion expressing no confidence in the Speaker.

Labour and the House of Commons have been contacted for comment.