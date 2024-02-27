The Prince of Wales has pulled out of a public appearance due to a personal matter, Kensington Palace said.
Prince William was due to attend the memorial service of the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle today.
Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but has confirmed the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.
The Prince of Wales called the Greek royal family who are attending the service to let them know he was unable to attend.
The late King Constantine of Greece, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather.
Re Prince William, we are not being told anything more than it is for personal reasons, but it is clearly last minute as he was due to give a reading as he was King Constantine’s godson. pic.twitter.com/T8Cnz8FP1Z— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 27, 2024
King Charles to also miss the memorial service
The King, who is being treated for cancer, will also miss the service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in honour of his close friend and second cousin Constantine II, the former ruler and last king of Greece.
Constantine was a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh and died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.
The King had a close friendship with Constantine, choosing him as a godfather for his son William, now the Prince of Wales.
The former king was also godfather to the daughter of Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent, Lady Gabriella Kingston.
Camilla and other family members will be joined by the late king’s widow Queen Anne-Marie, their eldest son, Crown Prince Pavlos and other members of the Greek royal family for the service in the nave of the 15th century chapel.
