Her entered series, called My Eggs Are Broken, is a project visualising the effects of Endometriosis, a non-infectious condition affecting by about 10% of women of reproductive age.

READ MORE: Damian Barr: 'We all move through life carrying our past selves with us'

Reflecting on the honour of being shortlisted, Noru said: “I am humbled and honoured to be shortlisted with a series and a subject matter that I find so extremely important.

"No matter the country or the background, this issue affects about 10% of women all around the world, many of whom are unaware of their condition. It’s an important topic, long overdue a conversation.“

Produced by the World Photography Organisation, the Sony World Photography Awards is one of the most important fixtures in the global photographic calendar.

Now in its 17th year, the awards are a global voice for photography and provide a vital insight into contemporary photography today.

Over 395,000 images from more than 220 countries were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 - the highest number of entries on record for the competition.