Shoplifting in Scotland has soared over the last year, according to the latest recorded crime statistics.
The figures from Scotland’s Chief Statistician, covering the year ending December 2023, show that there were 36,815 crimes, up from 26,835, a rise of 37%.
While the rise has coincided with the cost of living crisis, industry bodies have previously warned that organised crime is responsible for some of the thefts.
Overall the new statistics revealed that there were 302,076 crimes recorded by police last year, up 5% on 2022.
There were 60 murders and culpable homicides last year, up from 44 in 2022, a 36% increase. Despite the stark jump, the numbers are still down 6% on 2019.
Non-sexual crimes of violence rose to nearly 71,900, a 4% increase on the previous year.
Crimes categorised as other non-sexual violence were up by 22% compared to the previous year,
However, the 4,802 crimes recorded represented an increase of 82% from the year ending December 2019.
The figures produced on Tuesday do not give a full breakdown of what exactly is covered by non-sexual violence.
Previously it has included threats and extortion, stalking, cruelty to and unnatural treatment of children, abduction and drugging.
There were increases recorded in death by dangerous driving, which went from 37 to 50, a 35% hike, Robbery increased by 29%, up from 1,516 to 1,961 crimes.
There were small increases in the number of sexual crimes last year, up 2% from 14,640 to 14,894 crimes.
Rape and attempted rape increased by 1%, while sexual assault increased by less than 1%.
Causing to view sexual activity or images increased by 6%, while communicating indecently increased by 8%.
There was a drop in the number of so-called revenge porn offences, down by 4% compared to the previous year.
Indecent photos of children also dropped, falling by 5% compared to the previous year (from 783 to 745 crimes. Though still up significantly, by 28% from the year ending December 2019.
The number of Crimes of dishonesty was up 11% while housebreaking increased by 9%, though that represented a fall of 28% compared to 2019.
Supply of drugs increased by 6% compared to the previous year, while possession fell by 3%, from 22,448 to 21,733 crimes. That represents a 31% fall from the year ending December 2019.
Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay said: “Rising violence and a massive increase in retail theft can be directly linked to the SNP’s weak justice agenda and their sustained cuts to policing.
“Shop staff deserve the protection of the law but feel abandoned while the police are run ragged with officer numbers at their lowest for 16 years.
“The buck stops with ministers who have undermined our police and wider justice system, making Scotland’s street less safe.”
More to follow...
