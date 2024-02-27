More than 327,000 children in Scotland were in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment by the end of December, new figures show.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville called the benefit “game-changing” and described it as a “lifeline from the Westminster austerity agenda.”
The total paid out since the payment was launched in February 2021 has now passed £573.2 million, the Government said.
The payment for eligible under 16s now stands at £25 per week.
However, poverty campaigners have called for it to be increased.
In her budget statement last year, Shona Robison told MSPs that the Scotland-only benefit would rise next April, but only by the rate of inflation, taking it from £25 to £26.70.
That was despite Humza Yousaf previously promising to raise the weekly payment for low income families to £30 a week in his first budget.
The new data shows that as of December 31 last year, 327,650 children aged up to 15 were actively benefiting from Scottish child payment.
Of the 51,125 applications processed in the last financial year, 70% were authorised, 28% were denied and the remaining 1% were withdrawn.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Despite cuts to Scotland’s budget, the Scottish Government is prioritising support for families.
“Our investment in the game-changing Scottish child payment and other benefits is unparalleled in the UK."
She added: “It delivers a lifeline from the Westminster austerity agenda and continued cruel policies, such as the two-child cap.
“These statistics show that we are reaching more of the people who most need our support as we continue to make tackling child poverty our key mission.
“It is encouraging to see that we are also continuing to do that more quickly, making progress in the time it takes from receiving applications to getting money into people’s pockets.”
