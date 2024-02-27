It's understood that staff were informed this morning that the establishment would close with immediate effect.

Hard Rock Café Glasgow is housed in the City’s ‘Style Mile’ at 179 Buchanan Street in the restored, renaissance-inspired, 1891 Athenaeum Theatre.

It is believed to employ in the region of 85 staff.

READ MORE: Edinburgh investment chief gets £800,000 bonus as 500 jobs cut

Bryan Simpson, lead organiser of Unite Hospitality said: "The way in which workers at Hard Rock have been treated is morally reprehensible and almost certainly unlawful.

"For so many workers to be given so little notice is outrageous and a clear breach of well established employment law. We will be doing everything in our power to support our members at Hard Rock to ensure they are paid everything they are entitled to.”

The 170-seat restaurant/music venue opened to much fanfare in Scotland's largest city in November of 2013. Since opening, it has proved popular with tourists and locals alike.

Established in London in 1971, today Hard Rock International is one of the most globally recognized companies in the world and has venues in over 74 countries.

Hard Rock is also known for its music-related merchandise, with Hard Rock Cafés famous for displaying items belonging to some of the world's biggest rock stars.

The Herald has contacted Hard Rock Café for comment.