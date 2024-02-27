Pictured: The restaurant will run a 'Free Pho Day' to celebrate opening day (Image: Supplied)

Set in the former Moss Bros. clothing store unit, the 100-cover restaurant will run a 'Free Pho Day' promotion from 12pm until stocks run out on opening day.

Libby Andrews, marketing director of Pho commented: “Glasgow has been on our radar for some time and we are so excited to finally become a part of the city’s vibrant and diverse community.

"Hopefully Glaswegians will love what we have to offer.”

The restaurant takes its name from the national dish of Vietnam which is made with twelve-hour broth, lean meats and fresh herbs and spices.

Pictured: The Glasgow restaurant will be Pho's second site in Scotland (Image: Supplied)

Their menu, also featuring summer rolls, savoury and spicy curries and wok-fried noodles, draws on the "rich flavours and history of Vietnamese cuisine", with every dish made fresh each day.

The group's first Scottish location operates at the St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

Following the restaurant’s launch, Pho’s full menu will be available to order on Deliveroo for delivery or click and collect from Monday, March 18.

Pho will be located at 25 Renfield Street in Glasgow city centre.

