Shopkeepers in Scotland are blaming the cost-of-living crisis and organised gangs for a “massive” increase in shoplifting over the last year.
The latest recorded crime figures show there was a 37% hike compared to the previous year, up from 26,835 to 36,815 crimes.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she was concerned by the increase.
READ MORE: New recorded crime figures show 37 per cent increase in shoplifting
Last year, The Herald reported that shoplifting was costing the industry £90m.
The Scottish Retail Consortium told The Herald they believed the figures would not capture the full scale of the problem, as many businesses “don't believe any action will be taken” by police.
Many of those caught shoplifting by police last year, more than 7,500, escaped prosecution and were issued with a Recorded Police Warning instead.
Ewan MacDonald-Russell, the deputy head of the SRC said: “These figures confirm the findings in our most recent crime survey that shoplifting has risen significantly in the last year.
“Even this shocking rise won’t capture the full picture as tens of thousands of thefts aren't even reported by retailers as they don't believe any action will be taken
"Unfortunately as the number of thefts have risen, driven by a combination of the cost-of-living crisis and organised gangs, retailers faith that thieves will be caught has diminished.
“Instead, the focus is on protecting our colleagues from abuse and assault and investing record amounts in theft protection.
"Shoplifting isn't a victimless crime. Shop workers are intimidated, and the financial costs are enormous - in some cases putting shops at risk. It's time the police made tackling store crime a priority and made our high streets safe. “
READ MORE: Scottish Government urged to act over 'tsunami' of retail crime
Ms Constance said: “I am of course concerned by the increase in retail crime which causes significant disruption and harm to businesses and individuals, and I note there is a similar trend across the UK.
“The Scottish Government continues to support the innovative Scottish partnership against acquisitive crime strategy, which is led by Police Scotland working with retailers and other organisations including Retailers Against Crime and Neighbourhood Watch Scotland.
“The focus is on prevention, deterrence and, where appropriate, enforcement. The strategy seeks to minimise opportunities for that type of crime, to protect individuals and businesses, and to deliver clear advice and guidance on prevention.
“I urge all retailers to continue to engage with Police Scotland and other partners to help safeguard their business and the people who work there.”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel