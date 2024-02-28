Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she was concerned by the increase.

Last year, The Herald reported that shoplifting was costing the industry £90m.

The Scottish Retail Consortium told The Herald they believed the figures would not capture the full scale of the problem, as many businesses “don't believe any action will be taken” by police.

Many of those caught shoplifting by police last year, more than 7,500, escaped prosecution and were issued with a Recorded Police Warning instead.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, the deputy head of the SRC said: “These figures confirm the findings in our most recent crime survey that shoplifting has risen significantly in the last year.

“Even this shocking rise won’t capture the full picture as tens of thousands of thefts aren't even reported by retailers as they don't believe any action will be taken

"Unfortunately as the number of thefts have risen, driven by a combination of the cost-of-living crisis and organised gangs, retailers faith that thieves will be caught has diminished.

“Instead, the focus is on protecting our colleagues from abuse and assault and investing record amounts in theft protection.

"Shoplifting isn't a victimless crime. Shop workers are intimidated, and the financial costs are enormous - in some cases putting shops at risk. It's time the police made tackling store crime a priority and made our high streets safe. “

Ms Constance said: “I am of course concerned by the increase in retail crime which causes significant disruption and harm to businesses and individuals, and I note there is a similar trend across the UK.

“The Scottish Government continues to support the innovative Scottish partnership against acquisitive crime strategy, which is led by Police Scotland working with retailers and other organisations including Retailers Against Crime and Neighbourhood Watch Scotland.

“The focus is on prevention, deterrence and, where appropriate, enforcement. The strategy seeks to minimise opportunities for that type of crime, to protect individuals and businesses, and to deliver clear advice and guidance on prevention.

“I urge all retailers to continue to engage with Police Scotland and other partners to help safeguard their business and the people who work there.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.