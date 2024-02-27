This is not a report that will silence the conspiracy theorists - but that was never its aim, or a likely possibility.
The unusual increase in neonatal mortality, first reported by the Herald back in 2021, has been seized on by vaccine sceptics from Argentina to Australia as evidence that the Covid jags were "killing babies".
A second spike in March 2022, coupled with consistently higher than average rates over an eight month period from March to October 2021, reinforced suspicion.
The logic was simple: this was something that had not been seen before, and it had coincided with a period when something else was new - that is, expectant mothers being vaccinated against Covid.
READ MORE:
- 'Unanswered questions': No 'new or unusual' cause found for spike in newborn deaths
- Pregnant women left exposed by mixed messaging during Delta Covid wave
- Covid vaccines, the GMC, and the row over Dr Aseem Malhotra
Anxiety had already been fostered by mixed messages over its safety, with pregnant women initially advised against vaccination early in the rollout due to a lack of clinical trial data (expectant mothers were, understandably, not recruited onto vaccine studies).
By the time official guidance was updated in April 2021, on the basis of mounting real-world evidence for its safety, mothers found themselves coming up against contradictory statements from healthcare professionals (some reported their midwives urging them not to be "guinea pigs") and social media was quickly awash with fake news and misinformation.
Uptake rates among expectant mothers lagged far behind those of women in the same age group, sometimes with tragic consequences as the increased risk of Covid complications in pregnancy became clear.
Today's report covers 135 neonatal deaths in Scotland from April 2021 to March 2022, of which 30 are considered to have been "excess" - in other words, above what would be normal based on previous years' trends.
However, as it makes clear, the review has "intentionally" avoided any specific analyses into Covid links because this sample size is "too small to make such comparisons statistically valid".
The same would be true of vaccination status, but - as the review notes - "maternal Covid vaccination status was not detailed in any of the local reviews analysed". The question mark will linger on then - unhelpfully, and unfairly.
In Scottish terms, the most meaningful evidence in relation to Covid and vaccination in pregnancy comes from the Edinburgh University's COPS database, which has tracked more than 81,000 pregnancies including 12,800 in which the mothers were vaccinated.
It found that a baby was 35% more likely to be born pre-term if a mother had Covid, but there was "no evidence of increased risk of any adverse maternal or neonatal outcome following vaccination either shortly before or during pregnancy". This is consistent with other studies worldwide.
A higher than expected number of babies were born before 28 weeks and there was also a "significant increase" in deaths among those born pre-term at 32-36 weeks, but what role - if any - was played by Covid infections during pregnancy remains unclear.
The review noted that Covid was mentioned in relation to only seven of the cases it examined, including in relation to staff absences, one case of long Covid, and four mothers who tested positive around the time of delivery.
The registered causes of neonatal deaths during 2021/22 "were broadly similar to those in previous years, with no new or unusual causes of death identified".
While there is possible evidence of "higher rate of labour and delivery problems" - in some cases including delays to performing caesarean sections, or an undiagnosed breech birth - this "does not explain in full the increase in neonatal mortality" during the year, and no "systemic" problems with maternity or neonatal care were found.
More worrying - particularly for parents who have experienced baby loss - is that local reviews into the deaths, carried out by health boards, are described as "poor quality, inconsistent and incomplete".
This, rather than vaccine misinformation, should be the key takeaway, because it means we are missing opportunities to learn lessons and prevent avoidable tragedies being repeated.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel