Emergency services attended but the 65-year-old local was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Man shot on his doorstep in Stirling as police call for witnesses

Following a post-mortem examination, police say the death is being treated as murder and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Detective chief inspector Martin Macdougall, of the major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family at this very difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers.

“We have been carrying out extensive inquiries since Brian’s death and detectives are working alongside uniformed officers to establish the full circumstances.

“Our inquiries have so far have revealed that Brian was out walking his black Labrador along a remote track shortly before 8.30am when he was fatally shot.

“Although this is a remote location, we would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

“I am also appealing directly to the local community, who might have information that could help.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives.

“Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have.”

Read more: Burned human remains found near football pitch in Motherwell

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The force said there will be a police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns can make contact with officers.

Local area commander Greg Burns said: “I understand this is an extremely concerning incident for this small, rural community.

“I want to take this opportunity to reassure people that we are working round the clock to find out what happened to Brian.

“We will have additional high-visibility patrols in the area and you will see significant police activity over the coming days. Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers at any time.”

Police have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

Officers can also be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 0884 of February 17, or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.