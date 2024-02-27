More than 200 Glasgow rental properties are set to come under new management with Rosevale Lettings in the process of taking over the portfolio of a rival agency that went into liquidation last month.
Rosevale, previously known as Newton Letting, is working its way through the 215 properties previously under the management of Ross Sales & Lettings on a "case-by-case" basis. Approximately 35 of these properties have already been integrated into Rosevale's portfolio.
Should the landlords of all of these properties join Rosevale, it will take the agency's portfolio in and around Glasgow to more than 900 tenanted residences. Rosevale managing director Riccardo Giovanacci, who formed the business after acquiring the letting arm of factoring business Newton in 2019, said the move will further ambitions to expand into one of Scotland's larger letting agents.
“When the opportunity came up to acquire the letting rights to a number of the properties from the liquidator, I felt it was the smart move to reinvest some of our profits in continuing to grow our portfolio," he said.
“Our business is already strong in Glasgow and the properties that are moving over to us will give us increased presence throughout the city. My priority now is to reassure our new landlord clients that we will ensure they receive a high-quality service and that their investments are in safe hands."
On the Glasgow letting market generally, Mr Giovanacci said his business is continuing to see high demand and surges in enquiries as soon as properties are put on the market.
“We have had an excellent start to the year and believe that is due to a combination of external market factors and also our commitment to a service-led approach," he said.
“We constantly invest in staff and training to provide a better service to our clients. As a result, we have seen more landlords and tenants recommending our services.
“Landlords know the buck stops with me and like dealing with someone completely invested and hands-on. We want to continue improving on what we do and to continue to re-invest in growing the portfolio so that we can achieve our ambition to become one of Glasgow’s, and Scotland’s, larger letting agents”.
