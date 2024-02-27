It has been out of action since going for an overhaul at the start of January.

The Scottish Government's Transport Scotland agency said the news about MV Caledonian Isles "is deeply regrettable" and expected CalMac to come forward with details of the changes to timetables as soon as possible, to allow ferry users to plan ahead and keep disruption to a minimum.

It was sidelined for over three months with further steelwork and engine difficulties this time last year with repair work then estimated at £1m. It had been due to leave the yard after an overhaul before issues with the engines, steelwork and bearings were noted by engineers.

Further steelwork problems were attributed to a further period spent in the yard in early 2022.

The vessel was found to have had major technical problems during overhaul again this year and was not expected back till at least the end of next month.

Users have been told that the vessel needs "extensive steelwork" leading to concerns that it is suffering rust issues.

At the Scottish Parliament connectivity minister Jim Fairlie said 'no' to new calls for compensation to islanders.

"With regard to the MV Caledonian Isles, it is regrettable and I recognise the frustration felt by communities as a result. The responsibility for operational decisions regarding ferry services lies with CalMac as the operator and expect them to be working along with advisors to ensure repair work is progressed at pace.

The cabinet secretary for transport [Fiona Hyslop] spoke with the CalMac chief executive [Robbie Drummond] yesterday to convey her concern and making clear that everything must be done to address capacity and provide assurances for the Arran community and others across the network, particularly as we look towards the Easter break and beyond.

"The MV Isle of Arran is operating out of Ardrossan and there continues to be additional sailings through the island's secondary and no capacity issues are being reported at this time. "

But Scottish Conservative West Scotland region MSP Jamie Greene wanted more from Mr Fairlie.

He said: "The minister said the situation was regrettable. I mean that surely is an understatement. It is catastrophic. The island is now being serviced by one vessel which is over four decades old.

"If that breaks down, then what else is there? The problem is they'll need to take another ferry off another island route pitting one island against another. This is shambolic, minister. So let me ask directly, is the Scottish Government willing to give compensation to those businesses which are losing money hand over fist right now.

"And will he also stand up and apologize to the people of Arran for the absolute shambolic handling of the entire ferry fiasco that his party and his government is presiding over."

Mr Fairlie didn't bite.

Some have said that millions collected in service failure deductions from CalMac should be used as a compensation fund. A parliamentary vote on a fund to compensate islanders hit by disruption was blocked by the SNP last summer.

"The issues in compensation have understandably and rightly been raised many a time with this government," he said. "And I've looked at the penalty deductions that are made in relation to ferries on the network, and it is the view that we should continue to use that money to reinvest in the ferry network," said Mr Fairlie.

Users were told last week that MV Caledonian Isle will be delayed in dry dock for a further estimated 16 weeks.

A message to user groups said that the ferry operator had received clarification from the dry dock operator on the initial scope of "significant steel renewal and repair required" at a cost of £5m.

"Work has commenced to survey and scope the requirements for steel renewal and repair, and the estimated timescale for her return to service may be subject to change following a fuller assessment of repairs required," user groups were told.

Caledonian Isles and the 26-year-old MV Clansman have been sidelined for a third successive year after faults including rust emerged during annual overhauls.

MV Clansman was due to return to service on February 9 but after users being told it will return on February 19, it has now been put back until at least Friday (February 23). It made a return at the weekend.

Last year MV Clansman was delayed from coming back into services after an overhaul identified steelwork corrosion which had to be replaced. On February 10, it was said work that was needed was supposed to take a few days.

But 13 days later she was still out and had to go to the King James V dock in Glasgow for further inspection after further issues.

And in early 2022, an inspection of the Clansman uncovered the need for further steelwork due to corrosion during her overhaul meaning her return was delayed by a further three weeks.

The latest issue with MV Clansman, said to have needed complex work to the engine has resulted in disruption to services.