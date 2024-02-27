From a city that famously faced an 18-year cold shoulder from the Michelin inspectors to a place that some of the country’s most promising culinary talent calls home, it’s been quite the journey.

A reputation for fine dining which was once reserved for Edinburgh, or further afield in the Highlands, now faces competition led by the likes of Lorna McNee at Cail Bruich, or Graeme Cheevers at Unalome who have confidently placed us back in the spotlight.

Outside of the Michelin Guide, our appreciation for bold new flavours and restaurant concepts has been flamed by the likes of the Big Feed, or Dockyard Social which have proved instrumental in offering a platform to small-scale street vendors.

And, with the advancements in delivery platforms like UberEats or Deliveroo, even our weekend takeaways have become unrecognisable from 10 years ago.

Hot Honey Chicken burgers from GaGa in Partick, a dozen handmade doughnuts from Tantrum or a menu of Middle Eastern delights from Roya, with just a few click thoughtfully crafted dishes from independently owned restaurants can be at your door in a matter of minutes.

It’s no wonder then that the 170-cover Hard Rock Café, in all of its BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, loaded nachos and retro pineapple garnished Mai Tai glory struggled to keep up.

When it first opened its doors at what was considered a prime location in 2013, a building steeped in its own local music history helped to attract customers, along with a signature collection of flashy memorabilia to decorate the walls.

The aim was to ‘blend the city's historic feel with the energy and vibe of the Hard Rock brand’ in the former home of the Athenaeum Theatre.

Big-name franchises and American menus were in fashion too, with nearby St Vincent Street a hotspot for gourmet burger chains, each promising a shiny brioche bun stuffed fuller than the last.

It’s interesting to note that many of these have also failed to stand the test of time.

In recent years, whatever novelty appeal the Hard Rock Café once held slowly but surely began to fade.

Celebrity partnerships like the current ‘Messi Chicken Sandwich’ took the restaurant from kitsch to cringe while a soundtrack of classic soft rock which plays into the street surely turns more people in the other direction than it attracts.

Glasgow has evolved into a city where homegrown neighbourhood eateries shine, and few are likely to spend what little cash we have for eating out on mass-produced burgers and fries or trademarked dishes which give the whole experience an unwelcome corporate feel.

There’s also the possibility that Hard Rock became a victim of its city centre address, with Buchanan Street and the wider ‘Golden Z’ now regarded as a notoriously tricky zone for restaurants to flourish.

The multi-story Italian eatery Vapiano opened in 2019, for example, lasted just one year before throwing in the towel as bosses admitted “it was quite simply the wrong location”.

Today, a spokesperson for the Hard Rock Cafe said: "We regret the Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow, located at 179 Buchanan Street, will not be operating at this time, but we continue to welcome our valued guests at the Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh."

Just hours after the news was announced, it's too early to say what the future now holds for the restaurant building or the estimated 85 staff who were employed there.

But the demise of the Hard Rock Café is surely indicative of Glasgow’s waning appetite for global chain restaurants.