Things move fast in the world of food and drink, with each day bringing news of launches, closures, minor renovations or total rebrandings taking place all over Scotland.
Even so, the past decade has been nothing short of transformative for Glasgow’s restaurant scene.
From a city that famously faced an 18-year cold shoulder from the Michelin inspectors to a place that some of the country’s most promising culinary talent calls home, it’s been quite the journey.
A reputation for fine dining which was once reserved for Edinburgh, or further afield in the Highlands, now faces competition led by the likes of Lorna McNee at Cail Bruich, or Graeme Cheevers at Unalome who have confidently placed us back in the spotlight.
READ MORE: Hard Rock Café Glasgow closes down as staff laid off at Buchanan Street venue
Outside of the Michelin Guide, our appreciation for bold new flavours and restaurant concepts has been flamed by the likes of the Big Feed, or Dockyard Social which have proved instrumental in offering a platform to small-scale street vendors.
And, with the advancements in delivery platforms like UberEats or Deliveroo, even our weekend takeaways have become unrecognisable from 10 years ago.
Hot Honey Chicken burgers from GaGa in Partick, a dozen handmade doughnuts from Tantrum or a menu of Middle Eastern delights from Roya, with just a few click thoughtfully crafted dishes from independently owned restaurants can be at your door in a matter of minutes.
It’s no wonder then that the 170-cover Hard Rock Café, in all of its BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, loaded nachos and retro pineapple garnished Mai Tai glory struggled to keep up.
When it first opened its doors at what was considered a prime location in 2013, a building steeped in its own local music history helped to attract customers, along with a signature collection of flashy memorabilia to decorate the walls.
The aim was to ‘blend the city's historic feel with the energy and vibe of the Hard Rock brand’ in the former home of the Athenaeum Theatre.
Big-name franchises and American menus were in fashion too, with nearby St Vincent Street a hotspot for gourmet burger chains, each promising a shiny brioche bun stuffed fuller than the last.
It’s interesting to note that many of these have also failed to stand the test of time.
In recent years, whatever novelty appeal the Hard Rock Café once held slowly but surely began to fade.
Celebrity partnerships like the current ‘Messi Chicken Sandwich’ took the restaurant from kitsch to cringe while a soundtrack of classic soft rock which plays into the street surely turns more people in the other direction than it attracts.
Glasgow has evolved into a city where homegrown neighbourhood eateries shine, and few are likely to spend what little cash we have for eating out on mass-produced burgers and fries or trademarked dishes which give the whole experience an unwelcome corporate feel.
READ MORE: Scottish pub for sale as owner 'reluctantly' retires
There’s also the possibility that Hard Rock became a victim of its city centre address, with Buchanan Street and the wider ‘Golden Z’ now regarded as a notoriously tricky zone for restaurants to flourish.
The multi-story Italian eatery Vapiano opened in 2019, for example, lasted just one year before throwing in the towel as bosses admitted “it was quite simply the wrong location”.
Today, a spokesperson for the Hard Rock Cafe said: "We regret the Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow, located at 179 Buchanan Street, will not be operating at this time, but we continue to welcome our valued guests at the Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh."
Just hours after the news was announced, it's too early to say what the future now holds for the restaurant building or the estimated 85 staff who were employed there.
But the demise of the Hard Rock Café is surely indicative of Glasgow’s waning appetite for global chain restaurants.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel