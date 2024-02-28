Since taking on the venue in 2021, the seasoned duo of hospitality professionals have put their years of experience working across the globe to good use, securing glowing reviews and several accolades including Best Restaurant Newcomer at the Scottish Excellence Awards and the Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice Awards for Restaurants with Rooms.

After attending last night's AA Rosette ceremony at RAK Ceramics Design Hub in London, Mr Nicholson said: “We are both delighted.

“It means so much to be able to bring this award home to Ardnamurchan, helping to place this remote part of the country firmly on Scotland’s culinary map.

“To be listed amongst some of the UK’s most renowned restaurants is such an honour.”

Three AA Rosettes are awarded only to restaurants which have “achieved culinary standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area.”

The cooking will be “underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients and timing, seasoning and the judgement of flavour combinations will be consistently excellent.”

To achieve these standards, Nicholson’s restaurant serves a five or eight-course tasting menu in an intimate 20-cover dining room.

The ever evolving offering is said to “showcase the best produce from the west coast of Scotland” with vegetables and herbs sourced from the local community garden, fish from the Tobermory Fish Co and Iain Stewarts in Fort William, and Highland-based Great Glen Charcuterie providing cured meats.

Adding to the experience is a wine and drinks list curated by Thompson, featuring a range of gins from across the country, including her home of North Uist.

Mr Nicholson continued: “From the very beginning, we set out to achieve three stars.

“Ahead of our second inspection, we pushed as hard as we could to make sure everything was perfect from using local ingredients to adding extra courses to the menus.

“There’s always room for improvement, and we were constantly striving to do better”.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, running a business from a historic site which is only accessible by a ‘twisty single-track road’ or ferry via the Isle of Mull comes with its own set of hurdles to overcome.

“People are sometimes a bit frazzled by the time they get here,” Nicholson laughed.

“Once they warm up and come down to the bar for a drink and then a meal all of that is soon forgotten.

“The first season was challenging for us because we had made the decision to take over the castle pretty quickly and had no idea what to expect.

“Then we weren’t sure if anyone would come or if we would make any money.

“The second year was a little easier, but then the costs of electricity, food and delivery started to rise.

“The last 18 months have been difficult, but at the end of the day when we achieve things like the three Rosettes it makes all of the hard work worth it.”

Despite any hardships, the outlook is looking increasingly bright for Mingary Castle, with guest bookings multiplying year by year and an added Rosette soon to be returned from London.

Asked if he could ever see himself leaving what has previously been described as a ‘fairytale’ destination, Nicholson joked: “I think I'm a bit too old to go anywhere else now.

"As a chef-owner there can be difficult days where everything seems to go wrong and you’re the one who has to deal with it.

“You’re not just in the kitchen, you’re also fixing leaks or painting, all sorts of things that can make it hard work.

“But, the three Rosettes were not awarded to just me and Jess, and I want to extend my thanks to both our customers and the hardworking team here at Mingary Castle, whose ambition and passion for hospitality have helped us reach this goal.

“They’re the backbone of what we do and without them, we wouldn’t be here.

“It’s all been a bit of an adventure so far.”

Mingary Castle’s restaurant is open Tuesday to Sunday between 6.30pm and 8.30pm for residents and non-residents

