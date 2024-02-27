At its inception customers would purchase the ingredients before sending them to the factory to have them made to order.

When the last of the Shearers retired in 1972, the brand was taken over by the Barnet family, and it is now run by Walter Shearer Ltd.

In its most recent accounts, Walter Shearer Ltd reported £1,805,779 falling due to creditors in the next 12 months. Its accounting period was extended from 30 June 2023 to 31 December 2023 in December.

Shearers Candles moved location to Govan in 2007, but Glasgow Live reports that staff were told on Tuesday the business has entered voluntary liquidation.

An employee told the website: "We were told to go to the canteen. We heard that the company had undergone voluntary liquidation.

Read More: Historic Glasgow brand on 'big plans' to expand across the UK

"We were told to leave everything and just go out. Everyone from employees in the office, factory, warehouse and store.

"We were told that severance pay, notice and earned holidays will not be paid to us by the company. We have to apply for it ourselves on the government website. Some employees have worked there for 15 years or more."

A statement on Shearers website said: "Important update for our valued customers: We hope this message finds you well. We wanted to inform you that, due to circumstances beyond our control, our range of Shearer candles, diffusers, and room sprays is currently unavailable.

"We understand how special these candles are to many of you, and we sincerely ‌apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"Please rest assured, we are doing everything in our power to restock these beloved candles as quickly as possible. Your patience and understanding during this time means the world to us. Thank you for your continued support and loyalty. We will update you as soon as we can."

Shearer Candles have been contacted for comment.