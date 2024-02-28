A motion has been laid in the Scottish Parliament recognising St Giles' Cathedral as "a prominent part of the life of Edinburgh and Scotland for 900 years".
It commends the "iconic" cathedral, which was probably founded by King David I in 1124, for "its various projects, designed to reach out to people of all ages, backgrounds and faiths across the city".
The citation continues stating that "1.5 million people from around the world visited St Giles' in 2023, underlining its status as a dynamic centre celebrating Scotland's heritage and culture, as well as being an active place of worship".
The motion was laid down by Miles Briggs, a Lothian MSP, and will now be circulated for other MSPs to sign.
Rev Dr George Whyte, the interim moderator of St Giles', said: "We very much appreciate the recognition given by the Scottish Parliament and we remain committed to continued service in the years ahead."
The full motion reads: "That the Parliament congratulates St Giles' Cathedral on being a prominent part of the life of Edinburgh and Scotland for 900 years; recognises that the church is an iconic building, linking various facets of the city; acknowledges that 1.5 million people from around the world visited St Giles' in 2023, underlining its status as a dynamic centre celebrating Scotland's heritage and culture, as well as being an active place of worship; notes what it believes to be the integral role that it played as a national church with the lying in state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Honours of Scotland service for His Majesty King Charles III; commends St Giles' on its various projects, designed to reach out to people of all ages, backgrounds and faiths across the city, and wishes St Giles' Cathedral all the very best for the next 900 years."
