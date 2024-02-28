Scotland's "biggest coffee party" is set to return for its 10th anniversary in Glasgow.
Thousands of coffee lovers are set to descend on Glasgow Coffee Festival this spring, with tickets expected to sell out quickly.
The event, which is hosted in The Briggait in the Merchant City, will take place on the weekend of May 11 and 12, 2024.
Read more: Glasgow Coffee Festival offers Scotland's first 'coffee scholarship'
Coffee enthusiasts from across Scotland can visit for a weekend of cupping, tastings, talks, and plenty of "delicious" speciality coffee.
Founder Lisa Lawson said Glasgow has become "one of the best coffee scenes in Europe" over the past decade.
She said: “When I started out, the barrier to entry was massive — my first roaster cost £17,000.
"Now, it’s much, much lower. More people can try coffee roasting as a hobby before making it a career.
“The coffee scene has transformed in the decade since we launched the festival. I’m really proud as I think creating an event where the coffee scene could come together as a community has played a big part in that."
Read more: What it feels like to brew the perfect cup of coffee
Ms Lawson, who also founded Dear Green Coffee Roasters, said there were only a "handful" of speciality cafes in 2014 when the festival launched.
She said: "You were pushing against a lot of resistance to sell specialty coffee, people just didn’t understand how it was better for taste, quality and ethically in terms of both the supply chain and the environment.
“It happened slowly, then all at once — I think we reached a tipping point around maybe 2015/16. There was real momentum around the coffee scene with roosters and cafes popping up everywhere.
“Now, Glasgow can legitimately say it has one of the best coffee scenes in Europe."
Last year's coffee festival sold out with thousands of coffee lovers attending. This year's event will once again be single-use cup free.
Ms Lawson said: "Sustainability has been at the heart of our festival from day one. This year, as we celebrate a decade of coffee excellence, we are proud to continue our tradition of being environmentally conscious.
"The festival has grown bigger every year and so has its impact; we believe this is the world’s most sustainable coffee festival.
“As the Glasgow Coffee Festival embarks on its landmark year, it’s testament to the passion, resilience, and community spirit that define Scotland's thriving coffee culture.
"The festival has not only been a celebration of coffee but a catalyst for change, inspiring people to embrace and contribute to the coffee community.”
Read more: Inside the Scottish town where independent shops are 'flourishing'
Gillian McIntyre, a key figure in Glasgow’s coffee scene, has joined as project manager, responsible for the festival’s expanded program of workshops, talks, roaster demonstrations, and podcasts.
This aims to provide festival-goers with a "deeper understanding and appreciation" of the world of coffee, celebrating its diversity and craftsmanship.
The festival is sponsored by coffee industry sponsors including La Marzocco, Brewed by Hand, Dear Green, Mossgiel, Story Shop, Brew It Group and Best Water Technology.
Tickets for the event start at £15 and are available at glasgowcoffeefestival.com.
To keep up to date on the latest news and announcements, follow @glasgowcoffeefestival on Instagram.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here