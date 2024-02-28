The event, which is hosted in The Briggait in the Merchant City, will take place on the weekend of May 11 and 12, 2024.

Coffee enthusiasts from across Scotland can visit for a weekend of cupping, tastings, talks, and plenty of "delicious" speciality coffee.

Founder Lisa Lawson said Glasgow has become "one of the best coffee scenes in Europe" over the past decade.

Glasgow Coffee Festival will include cupping, tastings, talks and delicious speciality coffee (Image: Glasgow Coffee Festival)

She said: “When I started out, the barrier to entry was massive — my first roaster cost £17,000.

"Now, it’s much, much lower. More people can try coffee roasting as a hobby before making it a career.

“The coffee scene has transformed in the decade since we launched the festival. I’m really proud as I think creating an event where the coffee scene could come together as a community has played a big part in that."

Ms Lawson, who also founded Dear Green Coffee Roasters, said there were only a "handful" of speciality cafes in 2014 when the festival launched.

She said: "You were pushing against a lot of resistance to sell specialty coffee, people just didn’t understand how it was better for taste, quality and ethically in terms of both the supply chain and the environment.

“It happened slowly, then all at once — I think we reached a tipping point around maybe 2015/16. There was real momentum around the coffee scene with roosters and cafes popping up everywhere.

“Now, Glasgow can legitimately say it has one of the best coffee scenes in Europe."

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly for Glasgow Coffee Festival (Image: Glasgow Coffee Festival)

Last year's coffee festival sold out with thousands of coffee lovers attending. This year's event will once again be single-use cup free.

Ms Lawson said: "Sustainability has been at the heart of our festival from day one. This year, as we celebrate a decade of coffee excellence, we are proud to continue our tradition of being environmentally conscious.

"The festival has grown bigger every year and so has its impact; we believe this is the world’s most sustainable coffee festival.

“As the Glasgow Coffee Festival embarks on its landmark year, it’s testament to the passion, resilience, and community spirit that define Scotland's thriving coffee culture.

"The festival has not only been a celebration of coffee but a catalyst for change, inspiring people to embrace and contribute to the coffee community.”

Gillian McIntyre, a key figure in Glasgow’s coffee scene, has joined as project manager, responsible for the festival’s expanded program of workshops, talks, roaster demonstrations, and podcasts.

This aims to provide festival-goers with a "deeper understanding and appreciation" of the world of coffee, celebrating its diversity and craftsmanship.

The festival is sponsored by coffee industry sponsors including La Marzocco, Brewed by Hand, Dear Green, Mossgiel, Story Shop, Brew It Group and Best Water Technology.

Tickets for the event start at £15 and are available at glasgowcoffeefestival.com.

To keep up to date on the latest news and announcements, follow @glasgowcoffeefestival on Instagram.