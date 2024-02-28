Relations between the Scottish Government and the country’s town halls have deteriorated in recent months, stemming from Humza Yousaf’s surprise announcement at SNP conference last October, that council tax would be frozen.

READ MORE: Shona Robison denies 'punishing' councils with tax freeze conditions

Ministers initially promised £147m to fund the freeze, the equivalent of a 5% hike across the board. However, councils said this left them short-changed.

Last week, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison promised to hand over an extra £62.7m, with £45m coming from Barnett Consequentials due to extra spending for councils in England announced by Mr Gove.

However, the money will only go to authorities who agree to freeze council tax.

The Labour group in Inverclyde have proposed a two-year budget with an 8.2% increase in the household levy.

In his letter, obtained by the Daily Record, Cllr McCabe wrote: "You will be aware from press reports that the Scottish Government’s Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison MSP has advised Scottish Councils that they will only receive a share of the estimated £45m of Barnett consequentials from the UK Government if they agree to freeze Council Tax.

“I am seeking your urgent intervention to ensure that all Councils in Scotland receive a share of this additional funding, should it be allocated by the Chancellor in next week’s UK Budget.”

READ MORE: Shona Robison defends 'priority' council tax freeze

Meanwhile, Local MSP, Stuart McMillan, said that if the authority was to push ahead with its planned council tax rise, they would raise less money than if they agreed to the freeze.

He said Ms Robison had indicated in a letter to him that Inverclyde’s share of additional money “would be around £2.9m” if they implement the council tax freeze, while an 8.2% increase would raise an additional £2.87m.

Mr McMillan said: “Make no mistake, the additional money from the Scottish Government means Inverclyde Council does not need to increase the council tax – as it is equivalent to the amount of funds an 8.2% increase would provide.”

Alba’s General Secretary, Chris McEleny called on Anas Sarwar to distance himself from Cllr McCabe's plea.

He said: "This proposal would completely disregard the entire foundation of devolution and instead the UK Government would determine that it is best placed to determine how the Scottish Parliament should allocate the resources it has responsibility for.

"This would amount to nothing less than direct rule of the finances of Scottish Councils by Westminster.

“Anas Sarwar should urgently distance himself from these proposals and confirm that he believes it is for the Scottish Parliament to determine how Barnett Consequentials are allocated - not Michael Gove, not the UK Chancellor or anyone at Westminster. "