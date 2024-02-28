It's believed he was then returned to his home in Saltcoats, having been detained against his will.

Alleged videos of the attack circulated on Snapchat, and a second person has now been arrested in connection.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 28 February.

A 29-year-old man was previously arrested and charged in connection and appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 20 February.