Pupils take Foundation Apprenticeships over one to two years alongside their other school subjects, gaining a qualification equal to a Nat 4, Nat 5 or Higher.

Foundation Apprenticeships subjects range from Accountancy, Creative and Digital Media and Construction to Civil Engineering, Hospitality and Software Development.

Former St Peter the Apostle pupil Penny Hay is hoping to inspire more young women into engineering after a Foundation Apprenticeship helped her land her dream job.

Penny chose a Foundation Apprenticeship in civil engineering in her sixth year at school.

Engineering is a tradition in Penny’s family and her pioneering aunt, STEM ambassador and engineer Sara Monaghan, inspired her to study science and maths, then work in the industry.

It has given her a great start in her chosen career, helping her land a Modern Apprenticeship job in naval shipbuilding with BAE Systems. She joins her aunt, uncles and cousins in the company.

The 18-year-old said: “Apprenticeships give you such a good variety of experiences. You don’t have to stay in one discipline, you can move about, you get put in different placements so you can see which part of the business you want to work in. That hands-on experience helped me decide what do next.

“The Foundation Apprenticeship developed my team working, communications and leadership skills, as well as boosting my confidence.”

With her family cheerleading her on her engineering career, Penny has big plans for the future.

She said: “I hope to make my way up to specialise in detailed design, either electrical or mechanical.

“I would encourage anyone to choose an engineering apprenticeship, it brings so many opportunities.”

Penny’s positive experience is echoed by Aberdeen teenager Jenni Emmanuel – who landed her dream job in childcare following her Foundation Apprenticeship.

Jenni worked with Aberlour Futures as part of her apprenticeship to complete assessments and did a work placement at Kaimhill Nursery in Garthdee, Aberdeen.

She was responsible for planning and leading activities and learning experiences that were inclusive for all children – and quickly showed a natural talent for childcare.

The 17-year-old also volunteered an extra two days a week because she enjoyed it so much. Jenni added: “A Foundation Apprenticeship is a good subject choice because it gets you real life experience. Doing the Foundation Apprenticeship really helped with my job interview because I could talk about my experiences and show what I had learned already.”

Aberlour Futures Foundation Apprenticeship Tutor Linda Strachan said: “Jenni was highly motivated and went above and beyond with her learning.

“She was quite shy in school but has grown into a confident young woman who is flourishing in childcare – I could not be prouder of her.”

It was the chance of real job experience that attracted Martyna Guziel to a Social Services and Healthcare Foundation Apprenticeship. Martyna, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, knew nursing was her perfect role the moment she started. She completed her Foundation Apprenticeship in sixth year alongside Highers in Human Biology, Modern Studies and Art, and her responsibilities as Head Girl.

During her Foundation Apprenticeship, Martyna was tasked with researching and learning about communication, safeguarding and health and safety – then applying her knowledge in practical ways while on placement at supported housing unit Wilkie Gardens, in Galashiels.

She also organised a series of interactive social activities for tenants, supporting them to develop, maintain and learn new skills.

Martyna said: “On my first day we did animal charades and I ended up on the floor, pretending to be a worm – the tenants were in fits of laughter.”

She is now studying an adult nursing degree at Glasgow Caledonian University, having included all the skills and experience she gained through her Foundation Apprenticeship on her application for entry.

Martyna said: “Doing the Foundation Apprenticeship helped me develop skills like creativity, teamwork, communication and empathy.

“My apprenticeship gave me practical experience, a real insight into caring roles and quickly helped me decide that nursing was the right career for me.”

The achievements of apprentices, their mentors, instructors and employers are being recognised at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards on Friday March 8, as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Penny, Martyna and Jenni are all nominated in the Foundation Apprenticeship category. One apprentice winner will go on to be named Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year.

-------------------------------------------------

Essential career events online and on your doorstep

HOW to take an apprenticeship at school and the chance to meet apprentice employers will feature at events taking place across the country during Scottish Apprenticeship Week from March 4 to 8.

Recruitment fairs, online information sessions and open days with learning providers are just some of the activities taking place to boost awareness of apprenticeships with pupils, parents and carers.

Schools, local authorities, Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), Skills Development Scotland (SDS) careers centres, local businesses and their apprentices will be showcasing the benefits of work-based learning.

The range of activities and events taking place nationwide during Scottish Apprenticeship Week will help pupils and parents find out how to start a career through apprenticeships, like FES Modern Apprentice Mandeep Singh

In the Scottish Borders, Borders College will host a Microsoft Teams meeting on March 4 at 6pm for local parents and carers to learn about Scottish Apprenticeships and meet apprentices including a Scottish Apprenticeship Awards finalist.

The Inverness Careers Fair at Leonardo Hotel on March 8 at 10am will feature apprenticeship opportunities whilst SDS and DYW Fife will host The Apprenticeship Fair for young people, parents and carers at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline on the March 5 from 6pm to 8pm.

Free information sessions will take place online and in schools and colleges across North and South Lanarkshire, including a series of online sessions about Foundation Apprenticeships for parents and carers and the Step into FUTURE Jobs Careers Event for pupils and young people run by DYW Lanarkshire at South Lanarkshire College Campus on March 5.

Kevin Nolan, team leader at SDS North Lanarkshire, said: “Scottish Apprenticeship Week offers a great opportunity to find out what’s on offer now and in the future and we want as many people as possible to benefit from the range of events.

“Our careers advisers will be on hand to offer expert advice and information. They’re also available throughout the year in schools, and in our career centres or community venues across North Lanarkshire, to offer free career advice and guidance to people of all ages including how to find, apply and get into apprenticeships.”

A range of national apprenticeship events are also taking place to support pupils, parents and carers.

SDS is supporting The National Apprenticeship Show Scotland, taking place at the SEC in the March 5-6, which is open to all school pupils in Scotland.

There is also a session for Parents, Carers and Individuals on Tuesday March 5 between 3:30pm – 6pm.

Employers will be showcasing their apprenticeship opportunities and apprentices and careers advisers will be at the SDS stand to provide advice on apprenticeships and where to find the latest vacancies.

In schools, pupils will also get the chance to hear apprentices share their own experiences of finding and taking an apprenticeship through four daily online sessions available through the DYW Live website.

Parents and carers across the country can also log on to Scottish Apprenticeships from a Parent’s Point of View, which features parents explaining why an apprenticeship has been life-changing for their child.

The one hour webinar on Wednesday March 6 at 6.30pm is being held by SDS and the National Parent Forum of Scotland and will also feature Duncan Reid from IT firm Icelantic, who will explain the support an apprentice employer provides to recruits.

To find out the range of activities taking place regionally and nationally to support Scottish Apprenticeship Week, visit the online events calendar on apprenticeships.scot/whatson

